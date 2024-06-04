What Is Margot Robbie's Net Worth In 2024? Exploring Barbie Star's Wealth And Fortune

You might know Margot Robbie from the days she was praised for her role in The Wolf of Wall Street, or some might be aware of her beauty through her time as Harley Quinn, but there are a lot of things that can surely amaze you. One of which is Margot Robbie’s net worth.

While she has gripped Hollywood with her variety of roles, the Australian actress has appeared alongside some of the most acclaimed stars. However, now she, herself has become one of them, meanwhile also having a bold thinking.

During a 2020 interview with Woman’s Day, Robbie stated, “Men can be ambitious and be praised for it while women can be ambitious and considered a b**ch.”

There have been significant changes in Margot Robbie’s net worth over the years, especially after her recent and widely celebrated portrayal of Barbie.

Without further delay, let's continue to know what is Margot Robbie's net worth, and also discuss her career highlights, her perfect portrayals, and more.

Margot Robbie's net worth

As per the website Celebrity Net Worth, one of the most dazzling actresses, with a voice that would make everyone dream about her, Margot Robbie's net worth is $60 million. Although she set foot on her acting career while in Australia, she gained fame when she started working in Hollywood.

There is no doubt that the woman can play some of the most incredibly varied characters, from being Joker’s girlfriend to also portraying some historical figures in history.

Margot Robbie’s net worth shined more when she earlier earned an Academy Award nomination. This was the Best Actress nomination for her portal of Tonya Harding, an Olympic figure skater, I, Tonya.

Robbie and her husband have successfully created the production company LuckyChap Entertainment. This is the same company that produced I, Tonya, and a company through which Robbie also hails her talent of being a producer.

Margot was the highest-paid actresses

Another intriguing thing about Margot Robbie’s net worth is her earnings in the past. From September 2018 to September 2019, the Babylon actress earned $24 million through multiple ventures.

Looking at the grand amount she successfully made, there is no doubt that she was one of the highest-paid stars back in the day.

$50 million Barbie payday of Margot Robbie

While Barbie earned more than $1 billion at the box office worldwide, even its lead gained a huge chunk of profit from it. The 2023 movie that was not only led by the Bombshell actress but was also produced by her, expectedly gained Robbie millions.

As per the above-stated website, Margot Robbie’s total payday had topped $50 million.

Margot Robbie’s endorsements

While being an actress, she has not only grabbed the attention of her fans but also of some really big brands. She became the face of Deep Euphoria fragrance by Calvin Klein, in 2016.

Similarly, the Focus actress started to make an appearance in Nissan’s commercials. Robbie could be seen in the electric vehicles commercial of the automaker.

Besides that, Margot Robbie then became the brand ambassador for Chanel, a globally acclaimed luxury fashion brand. While working with Chanel, she then went on to become the face of their fragrance Chanel Gabrielle Essence.

Career highlights of Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie’s career began through the Australian movies called ICU as well as Vigilante. The actress then entered the Australian commercial industry, while landing herself into shows like The Elephant Princess and City Homicide.

A huge push in Robbie’s career was in 2008 when got a recurring role on the Australian soap opera Neighbours. After moving to the USA, Robbie got the role of Laura Cameron in the 2011 series Pan Am.

Her biggest breakthrough was in a biographical comedy by Martin Scorsese, The Wolf of Wall Street. As per Wikipedia, during her audition for the role of Naomi Lapaglia, in the aforementioned movie, she improvised her script and slapped her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, this is what impressed the filmmakers and won her the role.

Following the massive success of the movie, even the actress gained prominence and received great reviews from the critics that simply added up to Margot Robbies net worth. She was particularly appreciated for her accurate Brooklyn accent.

Robbie then went on to found her own production company and starred alongside Will Smith in the con movie Focus. Although the movie had received mixed reviews, it was Margot Robbie’s performance that was praised a lot.

She kept on climbing the stairs of success and appeared alongside some great stars such as Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Samuel L. Jackson, Alexander Skarsgard, and more.

With everything already being the finest for Robbie, she then landed the role of Harley Quinn. This altogether changed the way the world thought of Robbie.

She literally brought the fictional comic character to life and became the first actor to play the live-action role of Harley Quinn. Robbie undoubtedly set the standards high for this one.

Then came her movies like I, Tonya, gaining her Academy Award nominations. While experimenting with her talents, Robbie even chased the voice-over skills. She has given her voice to Flopsy Rabbit in the animated/live-action children's movie Peter Rabbit.

Relationships of Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie is a big star, but her personal life is somewhat of a mystery to her fans. About her partner, all we know is that she met Tom Ackerley, a then-British assistant director in 2013. They met on the set of Suite Française.

The two then moved to London in the year 2014. This was the same year when Robbie and Ackerley began a romantic relationship. Two years later, they got married in a private wedding.

Real estate of Margot Robbie

In 2017, Margot Robbie purchased a property in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles for $2.73 million, as per Celebrity Net worth. She then bought a home in LA for $950,000 in 2018. However, she then listed this LA estate for $1.2 million in the year 2020.

She has even bought two houses for her family members in 2019. These two homes are in the same building. The property is along Australia's beautiful Gold Coast.

