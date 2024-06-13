National Film Awards UK 2024: Schedule, Leading Nominations & Everything You Need To Know So Far

Lights, camera, action! Get ready for the glitz and glamour of the National Film Awards 2024 as the event gears up to celebrate its 10th anniversary next month. It’s a decade-long journey honoring the best in film and television. Like every time, this time also National Film Awards promises a grand celebration of talent, creativity, and sheer brilliance.

If you’re wondering when is this festival going to happen, delve further. Let’s take a closer look at the schedule, leading nominations, and everything you should know about the festival.

Celebrating a decade of excellence

The National Film Awards UK is an annual extravaganza that highlights the achievements of filmmakers, actors, actresses, and more. For the past 10 years, the ceremony has been a platform to honor both established and emerging names in the industry. This year the National Film Awards is scheduled for July 3rd. It will take place in London at the iconic Porchester Hall.

It's a night filled with anticipation and glamour, where the biggest names in the industry gather to celebrate the cinema. With over 1.9 million movie fans casting their votes across 25 categories, these awards show the audience’s voice.

Where can you watch the Awards?

Can’t make it to London for the big night in person? Not to worry! The National Film Awards will be broadcast live on the streaming TV platform VooVix TV. For those seeking the ultimate Hollywood experience, VIP tickets are available. You can purchase them via Ticket Republic.

Advertisement

A star-studded affair

From Hollywood A-listers to rising stars, the nominations for the awards boast an impressive lineup of talent. Margot Robbie, Rosamund Pike, Barry Keoghan, Ewan McGregor, and Kevin Hart are the big names vying for top honors. With categories ranging from Best Actresses and Best Actor to Best British Film and Best International Film, there’s something for everyone.

Best Actresses 2024

Patrica Hodge

Emma Stone

Margot Robbie

Billie Piper

Rosamund Pike

Jo Hartley

Clara McGregor

Phoebe Dynevor

Eiza Gonzalez

Olivia Colman

Fantasia Barrino

Best Actor 2024

Ewan McGregor

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Kevin Hart

Barry Keoghan

LaKeith Stanfield

Henry Cavill

Kane Robinson

Adam Deacon

Kane Robinson

Best Supporting Actor

Sam John

Jazzie Zonzolo

Ian Wright

Michael Ward

Timothy Spall

Sam John

Callum Scott Howells

Nick Moron

Best Supporting Actress

Aisling Bea

Augusta Woods

Helena Bonham Carter

Lulu

Teyana Taylor

Aleah Aberdeen

Sasha Alexander

Best British Film

Bleeding Love

Scoop

Wicked Little Letters

The Kitchen

Swede Caroline

Seize Them

Back to Black

Poor Things

Civil War

Advertisement

Best Thiller 2024

Saltburn

The End We Start From

Damsel

Gassed Up

Civil War

Firecracker

Raging Grace

Gassed Up

Best Comedy 2024

Arthur Whisky

Upgraded

Sumotherhood

Wicked Little Letters

Scrapper

Marmalade

Seize Them

Swede Caroline

How to Date Billy Walsh

Best International Film 2024

Bob Marley: One Love

Barbie

Lift

Arcadian

Mea Culpa

Past Lives

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

The Colour Purple

The Book of Clarence

Jeanne du Barry

Best Feature Film 2024

Bob Marley: One Love

Saltburn

Bolan’s shoes

Scoop

One Life

Firecracker

Little English

The Great Escaper

Back to Black

The Beekeeper

London Gangsters

So, mark your calendars for the festival and make sure that you vote for your favorite films and actors. To do the same, go to the National Film Academy’s website and cast your vote.

ALSO READ: Shania Twain And Our Lady Peace Set To Rock NHL Stanley Cup Final Concerts; DEETS