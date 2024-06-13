National Film Awards UK 2024: Schedule, Leading Nominations & Everything You Need To Know So Far
Lights, camera, action! Get ready for the glitz and glamour of the National Film Awards 2024 as the event gears up to celebrate its 10th anniversary next month. It’s a decade-long journey honoring the best in film and television. Like every time, this time also National Film Awards promises a grand celebration of talent, creativity, and sheer brilliance.
If you’re wondering when is this festival going to happen, delve further. Let’s take a closer look at the schedule, leading nominations, and everything you should know about the festival.
Celebrating a decade of excellence
The National Film Awards UK is an annual extravaganza that highlights the achievements of filmmakers, actors, actresses, and more. For the past 10 years, the ceremony has been a platform to honor both established and emerging names in the industry. This year the National Film Awards is scheduled for July 3rd. It will take place in London at the iconic Porchester Hall.
It's a night filled with anticipation and glamour, where the biggest names in the industry gather to celebrate the cinema. With over 1.9 million movie fans casting their votes across 25 categories, these awards show the audience’s voice.
Where can you watch the Awards?
Can’t make it to London for the big night in person? Not to worry! The National Film Awards will be broadcast live on the streaming TV platform VooVix TV. For those seeking the ultimate Hollywood experience, VIP tickets are available. You can purchase them via Ticket Republic.
A star-studded affair
From Hollywood A-listers to rising stars, the nominations for the awards boast an impressive lineup of talent. Margot Robbie, Rosamund Pike, Barry Keoghan, Ewan McGregor, and Kevin Hart are the big names vying for top honors. With categories ranging from Best Actresses and Best Actor to Best British Film and Best International Film, there’s something for everyone.
Best Actresses 2024
- Patrica Hodge
- Emma Stone
- Margot Robbie
- Billie Piper
- Rosamund Pike
- Jo Hartley
- Clara McGregor
- Phoebe Dynevor
- Eiza Gonzalez
- Olivia Colman
- Fantasia Barrino
Best Actor 2024
- Ewan McGregor
- Kingsley Ben-Adir
- Kevin Hart
- Barry Keoghan
- LaKeith Stanfield
- Henry Cavill
- Kane Robinson
- Adam Deacon
Best Supporting Actor
Best Supporting Actor
- Sam John
- Jazzie Zonzolo
- Ian Wright
- Michael Ward
- Timothy Spall
- Sam John
- Callum Scott Howells
- Nick Moron
Best Supporting Actress
- Aisling Bea
- Augusta Woods
- Helena Bonham Carter
- Lulu
- Teyana Taylor
- Aleah Aberdeen
- Sasha Alexander
Best British Film
- Bleeding Love
- Scoop
- Wicked Little Letters
- The Kitchen
- Swede Caroline
- Seize Them
- Back to Black
- Poor Things
- Civil War
Best Thiller 2024
- Saltburn
- The End We Start From
- Damsel
- Gassed Up
- Civil War
- Firecracker
- Raging Grace
Best Comedy 2024
Best Comedy 2024
- Arthur Whisky
- Upgraded
- Sumotherhood
- Wicked Little Letters
- Scrapper
- Marmalade
- Seize Them
- Swede Caroline
- How to Date Billy Walsh
Best International Film 2024
- Bob Marley: One Love
- Barbie
- Lift
- Arcadian
- Mea Culpa
- Past Lives
- The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
- The Colour Purple
- The Book of Clarence
- Jeanne du Barry
Best Feature Film 2024
- Bob Marley: One Love
- Saltburn
- Bolan’s shoes
- Scoop
- One Life
- Firecracker
- Little English
- The Great Escaper
- Back to Black
- The Beekeeper
- London Gangsters
So, mark your calendars for the festival and make sure that you vote for your favorite films and actors. To do the same, go to the National Film Academy’s website and cast your vote.
