Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK's Rosé Make Wild Cameo in Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red's New NSFW Music Video; See Here

Lady Gaga and Rosé light up Bruno Mars’ new music video with their surprise cameo! The Uptown Funk hitmaker collaborated with Sexyy Red for a wild new track called Fat, Juicy & Wet and released a teaser of the music video on his Instagram.

The moment that stole the limelight was Gaga and Rosé vibing to the song! It seems like Mars wanted to continue his lucky streak of making record-breaking songs by casting the leading ladies of his recent massive hits. He collaborated with the Poker Face singer on Die With A Smile which has been reigning the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Simultaneously, his collaboration with Korean pop star Rosé on the song APT., became a worldwide phenomenon, topping the Billboard Global chart (excluding the US) for consecutive weeks.

Please Me singer’s latest graphic song with Sexxy Red titled Fat, Juice & Wet is a wild ode to the female anatomy. Mars brings the catchy hook while Sexyy Red fills the verses with her rap. The video featured the two dancing indecently with each other, against a red color background.

One scene shows Mars driving a boat with the rapper cozying up to him. Another scene in the music video shows the Grammy winner dressed as a janitor and moping the floor while bubbles fill the air.

The location changes to a photoshoot set with a huge red screen where Gaga, Rosé, Sexxy Red, and Mars groove to the song, pop champaign bottles, throw some moves, and more. It also included a montage of the Bad Romance singer doing a walk in her stylish two-piece and a red fur coat while flaunting her red locks.

The K-pop sensation also busted some poses and moves, including her now-iconic hook step from the APT. music video.