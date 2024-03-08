'There's A Lot Of Magic': Jack Antonoff Reveals What's It Like Working With Lana Del Rey And Taylor Swift

Jack Antonoff revealed the "magic" created while working with Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey. The Bleachers singer has worked with Swift on her popular 2014 album, 1989. While with Lana Del Rey, the musician worked on her 2019 Magnum Opus. His collaboration with two of the pop icons got him six nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Antonoff indulged in a candid conversation with Zane Lowe for his Apple podcast. During the interview, the China Town singer shared his insight into collaborating with Del Rey and the Midnights singer.

What Did Jack Antonoff Say About Taylor Swift And Lana Del Ray?

In his conversation with Lowe, Jack Antonoff revealed, "Every time we do something new, I joke, 'I guess we still got it,' because there's no reason for it to keep coming the way it does. There's a lot of magic there. I feel that way with Taylor; I feel that way with Lana; I feel that way with my band."

He went on to say, "There's people I've had these long relationships with, where I'm just like, the opposite of expecting it. It's almost like the more we do, the less I expect it. Because I often think to myself, well, how much longer could we really keep having this spark? And I'm just grateful that it's there, and I don't know where it comes from or where it goes, but the one thing that I've noticed is that anyone who claims to know where it comes from and where it goes burns out pretty quick."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I Had a Knowing Feeling': Margeret Qualley Shares How She Knew Jack Antonoff Was Her Husband

Jack Antonoff's Relations In The Music Industry

Opening up about the people he has been collaborating with, the band member said, "Everyone I'm making records with were pretty insular, and people of all different sizes, not just people of the privilege to be so, but I really just tend to work with people who just have a gut feeling about something and just want to find it. That's all making an album is."

He continued, "But I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have if it weren't for the work that [Lana has] done. I think she's a legacy artist—a legend in her prime right now. I'm so lucky to know you and to be your friend."

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey were both on the nomination list for the 2024 Grammy Awards. However, it was the Karma singer who took the trophy home for her album Midnights. Swift created history by being the only artist to win four times in the same category.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift and former BFF Cara Delevingne spotted partying together for THREE hours; Here’s everything to know about the friendship