Law & Order Season 24: New Lieutenant Revealed and What to Expect

The original Law & Order was brought back to television in 2022 after spending more than a decade off the air, and it has been growing in popularity ever since. Season 24 will see this trend continue. The world of Law & Order is about to change slightly with the arrival of one of the most popular television personalities and actors, Maura Tierney, on the NBC procedural.

Throughout the past few decades, Tierney has garnered critical acclaim for a number of powerful performances. She will be joining the regular cast of Law & Order for Season 24 which has raised anticipation for the upcoming season. Here’s everything there is to know about the actor and the additions she will be making to the Law & Order universe.

As per TV Line, Tierney has been cast as a series regular for Law & Order's upcoming 24th season to portray a lieutenant. After Camryn Manheim, who portrayed Lieutenant Kate Dixon, left the show after Season 23, Tierney was cast.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Law & Order creator Dick Wolf said, “I thank Camryn for her three wonderful seasons helping us relaunch Law & Order. She is a class act, and I wish her nothing but the best for her next chapter.”

Tierney is one of several fresh faces in the 27th Precinct of Law & Order. In addition to Reid Scott from Veep joining the team as Detective Vincent Riley in Season 23, Tony Goldwyn, a recent addition to Law & Order, made waves as Manhattan DA Nicholas Baxter when Sam Waterston bid adieu to Jack McCoy. Other cast members reprising their roles in the upcoming season include Hugh Dancy as Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun, and Mehcad Brooks as Detective Jalen Shaw, among several others.

In the previous season, DA Baxter and his spouse were at odds when their daughter testified in the finale's case due to prior charges that he had requested be removed from her record. He pursued his campaign on his own at a concluding event. But, nothing regarding the plot of Season 24 has been revealed yet. Law & Order Season 24 will premiere on October 3 and air every Thursday night at 8/7c as usual.

