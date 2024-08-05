‘She Does It All’: Ice-T And Coco Austin’s Daughter Chanel Takes Over The Sets Of Law & Order SVU

The rapper and actor Ice-T and Coco Chanel’s daughter, Chanel, 8, is already contributing her efforts to the Law & Order show, in which her father stars. Coco Austin, her mother, recently shared a post about Chanel apparently working on the show.

On August 2, Austin took to her Instagram to share a candid video of her daughter (in a joint post) working hard on the sets of Law & Order: SVU.

In the video, we can hear Coco saying, “Behind the scenes, Law & Order, someone's trying to take daddy's job.” The 8-year-old can be seen proudly handling multiple tasks. We see Chanel taking a look around the set, answering calls, and writing what appears to be a script.

She can also be seen handling equipment like monitors and operating cameras with the help of a crew member.

Later in the video, Chanel sat at actress Mariska Hargitay’s character, Olivia Benson’s, desk using the phone.

In the video, she hilariously changed the nameplate from “Capt. Olivia Benson” to “Capt. Chanel.”

The caption read, “Oh no @babychanelnicole is taking over @nbclawandorder," Austin captioned her post. "Watch out directors, camera men [sic], and even Olivia Benson's spot! Don't sleep on this chick! She does it all!"

Although the 60-year-old actress was not featured in the video, she did not forget to leave a comment under the post. She wrote, “Thank God, somebody’s holding down the fort!!!"

Austin has previously shared pictures with Chanel as well. Back in March, she posted a few images on her Instagram account (in a joint post with her daughter and husband), featuring herself, Chanel, and Ice-T posing together for their daughter's Parents' Day. In the carousel post, both mother and daughter were seen wearing pink sweaters.

As per People, in January, Ice-T revealed that the 8-year-old has expressed her interest in his profession and he even got her an agent.

He was asked during his conversation with the outlet if his youngest daughter would ever have a special appearance. He said, “Hell Yeah!” His wife, Austin has appeared thrice on the show.

Apart from Chanel, the rapper also has a son Tracy Jr.,32, whom he shared with ex-girlfriend Darlene Ortiz, and a daughter LeTesha, 47, who he shares with his high school girlfriend, Adrienne.

Both Coco Austin and Ice-T tied the knot in 2002 and welcomed their first and only child Chanel in 2015.

