Christopher Meloni is Writing Season 5 For Law and Order: Organized Crime; This Special Guest is Set to Make a Cameo

Christopher Meloni, who played Detective Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: SVU, is set to reprise his role in Law & Order: Organized Crime. Meloni was enthusiastic about the new season and his role in it. Although he is currently working on his own program, which has recently switched from NBC to Peacock, he is unsure about making a guest appearance on SVU this season.

Despite the continuous production of SVU, Meloni is working on the second episode of the upcoming season of Organized Crime. He expressed enthusiasm for the project and his desire to ensure its success, demonstrating his commitment to producing high-quality work.

Meloni revealed that his close friend and former co-star, Mariska Hargitay, will make an appearance in an episode of Organized Crime that he is writing in addition to his own project. He alluded to examining a more profound emotional bond between Stabler and Benson and said that Olivia Benson, played by Hargitay, will be featured in the crossover.

Meloni stated that he hopes to share more about the characters' relationships, but he did not give specifics regarding the plot. He is delighted to interact with fans during the upcoming season and is still fully devoted to both series.

Mariska Hargitay, the 60-year-old actress best known for her role as Olivia Benson, recently expressed her delight at reconnecting with Christopher Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime. In an interview with Variety earlier this year, Hargitay expressed her strong support for bringing their characters back together in future seasons.

She described how, at a recent gathering, she and Meloni had a serious talk about their reunion. Hargitay described the interaction as "sublime," implying that it was deeply satisfying for her.

Hargitay continued by stating that she had also had the chance to speak with Meloni's showrunner and that they had talked about the possibility of their characters getting back together. She stressed that "now is the right moment" for their reunion, implying that it seemed especially fitting given that their characters had been apart for a long time.

Hargitay considered how long it had been since their characters co-existed, pointing out that even though they had been working on separate projects, there was a tangible sense of excitement to see each other on screen again.

She highlighted her pleasure and excitement about reprising their roles, stating that she and Meloni were both ready to "enter the ring again" and rekindle the dynamic that had been a key component of their previous work. Meloni left the SVU world in 2011 due to contract concerns, but he has since continued to advance his career with appearances in different television shows and films.

The reunion they had in 2021, when they appeared together in an SVU episode before the premiere of Organized Crime, was a highlight for viewers. The excitement surrounding their prospective cooperation reflects their enormous curiosity and enthusiasm for their on-screen partnership.

