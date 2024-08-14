'Left Me By Myself': Diego Luna Reveals His Son Walked Out After First Watching Star Wars

When Diego Luna tried watching Star Wars with his young son, Jerónimo, he didn’t expect what happened next. Despite Luna’s passion for the film, the 6-year-old quickly walked out of the room, leaving his father puzzled. In a chat with PEOPLE magazine, Luna discussed his role in the Disney+ series Andor, a prequel to the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and how his son's lack of interest in the franchise contrasted with his own obsession.

"I remember the first time I put on Star Wars for my son, and clearly it was too early because he left me by myself watching the film," the star told the outlet, revealing how he put on New Hope, but his son was too young to understand it. “I really wanted to share the film with my son because it's important,” reasoned Luna.

Calling this the dream of every father to share memories of Star Wars with their children, he said that Jerónimo thankfully came to like the films as he grew older.

As of Andor, its second season was scheduled to be released this year but got pushed further next year due to production delays. Luna had earlier revealed that the show would wrap up with two seasons, confirming that the series would not be renewed after that. "It is just a two-season show, which is really important for my mental health," Luna told Variety in an interview, adding that he wants to make the most out of this experience.

Of course, there is a lot to anticipate as the timeline moves closer to the starting point of the original Rogue One. Luna has promised fans a lot of exciting stuff to come in the next season, especially for those who love the 2016 flick. “It’s going to be a very rich second season because all those stories matter today. It is a true ensemble piece,” said Luna as he confirmed every plot line and reached the conclusion.

