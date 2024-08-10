Andor Season 2 Gets New Updates At D23 Expo As Ben Mendelsohn Joins Cast; Details Inside

This year's D23 is already creating a buzz with its exciting announcements about upcoming films and series. Among the highlights, the celebrated event took a moment to unveil season 2 of Andor. But that wasn't all; there was also a major announcement regarding a new addition to the already impressive cast of Andor, further enhancing the Star Wars franchise.

Taking the stage on August 9, 2024, the fans of the tales from the galaxy far far away were re-introduced to Ben Mendelsohn’s character Orson Krennic. He was previously seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, playing the role of a villain.

The whole huge announcement was made at the Disney Entertainment Showcase, about which, Diego Luna, the leading cast member of the series stated, “This second part will follow Cassian over the period of four years as he grows into the hero we see make the ultimate sacrifice in Rogue One.”

Further while being on the stage of the D23 Expo 2024, Luna added that this time the series will see Cassian preparing to go against the Empire, also mentioning that the stakes are higher in this installment of the series.

With all of that, some footages were shown taking the fans into the world of Star Wars. This footage showed the cast teasing even more destruction in season 2 of Andor. The clip also included some behind-the-scenes highlights, that were seemingly shot during the filming of the upcoming season of the Disney+ series.

The cast was all also seen teasing, “Nobody can escape the crushing power of the empire.”

Talking about season 2 of Andor, it will follow the events from season one and Cassian Andor. The character is shown to have been broken out of an Imperial prison cell.

Coming to the series, Andor is set before the events of the 2016 movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Besides Luna, the series also stars Alan Tudyk as K-2SO, Kyle Soller as Surill Karn along with the highly appreciated Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen Rael, and Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen.

The Disney+ series that talks about the Star Wars tale was also nominated for eight Primetime Emmys this year, including a nomination in the category of Outstanding Drama Series.

