‘Let The Good Times Roll’: Scott Disick Gifts Son Mason Mini Wagon Car; Pens Sweet Note For His ‘Big Boy’

Scott Disick turned his son Mason's 15th birthday a little more special by gifting him a brand new Mini Mercedes G Wagon. Giving a peek at the new machine addition, the TV personality took to Instagram stories to pen a sweet note for his elder son. Apart from celebrating Mason’s birthday, the father of three also wished his youngest son, Reign, who turned 10.

Disick shares her three kids, a daughter and two sons, with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. Meanwhile, on his social media account, the media star put up a few pictures of the car and wrote, “Happy birthday, big boy! It felt like it was only fair for you to get your first G wagon, even if it’s a mini G wagon, it’s still a wagon! Love you, son!!!!!”

As for the details of the car, Disick shared photos of a black car with a red ribbon on the top. In one of the pictures, the car was seen standing alongside a line of black cars parked in front of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

In continuation of his birthday wish, Disick went on to write, “Let the good times roll.” He further added, “Gotta be the coolest little wagon I have ever seen! You deserve every inch of it! Love you more than anything in life.”

Advertisement

Moreover, for his youngest son, the TV personality shared yet another heartfelt caption, which read, "Had 2 much fun with you at your first game you asked me to take you to and I don’t even like sports,” referring to marking his presence at the Angels Chargers game with Reign.

He continued to state, “That’s when you know you really love your kid! Just kidding, I love you more than life, young blood. Happy birthday, son!”

Kardashian too put up a lovely birthday post for his sons. She wrote in an Instagram post, "My birthday boys. So special to me, it hurts my heart.”

With the wishes and blessings being poured on the boys, their grandmother, Kris Jenner, too, joined the trend. Alongside sharing a series of pictures of the two boys on her Instagram, Jenner wrote, "Happy birthday to my two incredible grandsons, Mason and Reign! Our birthday twins! I still can’t believe the two of you share the exact same birthday.”

Advertisement

As for Kardashian, apart from the three kids, she welcomed her son, Rocky, with husband Travis Barker in 2023.