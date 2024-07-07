'Let’s Do This, Copenhagen': Pink Resumes Her Summer Carnival Tour After Pausing Shows Due To Illness

Pink is back on the stage! After canceling one of her concerts due to illness, the 44-year-old artist launched her Summer Carnival Tour in Copenhagen, Denmark on Saturday, July 6.

Pink returns to stage after illness

Pink posted a clip of herself on Instagram stories expressing her excitement about performing in Copenhagen and mentioned she was using a humidifier to prepare. In addition on her feed, she expressed eagerness to perform and connect with the audience.

Her comeback came after she called off her show in Switzerland for reasons regarding health.

On Instagram, Pink apologized to her fans and wrote that though she tried hard, her doctor had advised against it. She shared her sadness saying all tickets would be reimbursed and hoped to see them again soon.

She said on her IG story, "Let’s do this, Copenhagen. Let’s kick some ass."

Pink wrote in her Instagram post, “I was looking forward to being with you and making memories with you and sharing our show with you and am so disappointed that we have to cancel. All tickets will be refunded. Sending love and health to you all, and I really hope to see you again soon.”

All about Pink's comeback tour performance

Her tour will continue through Brussels, Stockholm, Amsterdam and some German cities until July end as part of the summer carnival tour. The tour began at the University Of Bolton Stadium England in June 2023 as part of promoting her ninth studio album Trustfall which is scheduled to conclude in Miami this November. It’s already become the eighth top-earning concert tour by a female artist.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Pink has had to cancel a concert due to personal issues. In October 2023 just three days after cancelling her Washington show due to a family medical issue; she postponed Vancouver, Canada dates because of a respiratory infection.

She shared regret via Instagram stating what the doctor said while reassuring fans that Live Nation was working towards rescheduling these shows.

Pink looks forward to performing again and wishes good health for everyone.

ALSO READ: 'I Promised I Wouldn't Cry': Pink Shares Emotional Reaction To Daughter Willow's Final Shows On Tour