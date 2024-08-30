Liam Payne Marks 31st Birthday With Heartwarming Update On Son Bear; Shares He's Grown Up To Resemble Him

Liam Payne celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday, August 29, with a shout-out to his son Bear, 7, whom he co-parents with ex-girlfriend Cheryl. The duo mostly keeps Bear out of the spotlight, but the former One Direction star couldn’t resist giving fans a rare update about what he looks like.

In an Instagram clip, Liam gushed over his son, who has apparently grown up to resemble him. “I haven’t gotten any dad socks yet,” Liam joked, before adding, “I am about to speak to my son, which I’m really excited about. Bless him. He’s getting so big now. He’s a big boy and he looks like a mini-me.”

Cheryl and Liam’s relationship became a hot topic when the duo began dating in 2016 following the former’s divorce from ex-husband Jean Bernard Fernandez-Versini. Bear was born the following year, marking a new chapter in the lives of the former X Factor judge and the beloved singer.

Liam rang in his 31st birthday in style in Manchester, as the Daily Mail reports the musician was spotted enjoying a day out with girlfriend Kate Cassidy. Payne, per the outlet, cut a laid-back figure in a light grey hoody and black cargo pants.

Kate, for her part, was dressed in a matching zip-up cropped jacket with a brown vest underneath. She opted for a pair of light grey drawstring joggers and carried a beige striped tote bag for a date with her boyfriend on his special day.

The couple’s outing came a fortnight after Liam came under fire for making a misogynistic comment towards his girlfriend. The What Makes You Beautiful singer went viral on social media after Kate shared a TikTok video of the pair showing their outfits ahead of their outing.

As Kate described her ensemble—a fitted black waistcoat and cropped trousers—Liam, per Page Six, remarked, “Looking good, nice and covered for once.”

As the 6-second video from the influencer took over the internet, netizens were unapologetic in reminding Liam that he has a song called Strip That Down.

Payne, who has been dating Kate, 25, on and off since 2022, has not addressed the backlash yet.

