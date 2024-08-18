Liam Payne, Kelly Rowland And Nicole Scherzinger To Judge Building The Band? Here's What Report Says

Netflix is coming up with another music competition series. Named as Building The Band, the series has formed quite a talented judges panel, including Kelly Rowland, Liam Payne, and Nicole Scherzinger. Filming of the series is supposed to begin in the summer. However, other details and more about the judges' panel have been kept under wraps.

More about the contestants and the challenges will be announced at a later date. The music competition series is to discover the next great music group. However, the trick is that no bandmate has met each other face-to-face before. In the series, Building The Band, the singers will be in control to form their own bands in the individual ‘booths’ without seeing each other before.

The singers have to choose their bandmates based on compatibility, connection, chemistry, and merit. Now, how the singers will behave and what will happen when they finally meet, along with looks, choreography, and style will come to the surface is what the audience might expect from Building The Band. The series has roped in Nicole Scherzinger (The Pussycat Dolls) as the mentor and judge, along with Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland and Liam Payne who himself was in a boy band named One Direction, in the judges panel.

One Direction was one of the most popular boy bands, and it was comprised of Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson. Coming back to the Building The Band, the show will be hosted by Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean. The series is going to be produced by The Wall producer, Remarkable Entertainment which is a part of Banijay UK. Cat Lawson, Alison Holloway, Katrina Morrison, Clara Elliot and Simon Crossley will serve as the executive producers.

In a press meet as stated by Deadline, Cat Lawson opened up about the show and gave a little glimpse of what to expect from it. Lawson said, “Building the Band is a brave and bold undertaking for all involved as we hand over power to the singers themselves to form their own band based on chemistry first. With looks out of the equation, can they create a deeper connection with their bandmates? With limited bands, there are difficult decisions and heart-stopping moments along the way, but ultimately the outcome is truly amazing, with bands forming, who in my opinion are worthy of the very biggest stage!”

It will stream on Netflix. But, more will unravel with time. Are you excited about the show? Let us know in the comments.

