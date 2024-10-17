Liam Payne Struggled With ‘Destructive Behavior’ Before His Tragic Death At 31

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide and substance abuse.

Liam Payne, a former member of One Direction, spent his final years dealing with major personal issues. A source close to him told Page Six that he had been "cycling through periods of ruinous behavior for a long time."

According to the insider, Payne was open about his struggles yet often tried to downplay them. "His demons were much worse than he let on," the source said. Payne died tragically on Wednesday, at the age of 31, after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Payne's death shocked both fans and friends. He fell from the third floor of a hotel, and the cause of death has not been confirmed. However, police suggested that the Strip That Down singer may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol before the incident.

This tragic event occurred shortly after Payne posted a Snapchat video stating he was having a lovely day in Argentina with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy. However, it was eventually learned that Cassidy had gone back to Florida earlier that week, raising questions about the video's time.

Throughout his career, Payne was open about his struggles with addiction and mental health. In 2021, he opened up on a podcast on how he hit rock bottom when with One Direction.

He admitted to having suicidal ideation when in the spotlight. After the band split up in 2016, Payne sought help for his problems and revealed in 2023 that he had gone to rehab. At the moment, he was celebrating being sober for more than 100 days.

On October 2, 2024, Liam Payne made one of his last public appearances, attending a concert in Buenos Aires with his former bandmate Niall Horan. The visit was seen as a chance for him to reconnect with his past after making news for criticizing One Direction in a 2022 interview.

Since Payne's death, fellow band members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik have made no public statements on the tragedy.

Payne's death has raised questions about the struggles that young artists experience in the music industry. Many people who face similar situations can relate to the struggles he openly expressed. His story tells us about mental health awareness and the necessity for support for people struggling with addiction.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

