Exploring Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy's Two-Year Relationship Timeline Amid One Direction Star's Tragic Death At Age 31

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Liam Payne, a now-deceased member of One Direction, was in a relationship with influencer Kate Cassidy for the past two years before his tragic death at 31 years of age. Payne reportedly fell off the third floor of his hotel room in Argentina.

Cassidy had accompanied Liam to Argentina, and just days before his death, she returned to the USA. Meanwhile, an hour before the shocking news of his demise broke, he had posted a picture of the two on Snapchat.

The couple was first seen in the public spotlight in October 2022 when rumors about Payne and Cassidy's romance began swirling. The singer had been involved in well-publicized romantic relationships, including that with Cheryl Cole, the mother of his child Bear, born in 2017. The two were together from 2016 to 2018. Between 2020 and 2021, Payne got engaged to Maya Henry.

Here's all we know about Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy's relationship timeline:

Payne and Cassidy went hand in hand to a Halloween party in October 2022 dressed as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, as per the Daily Mail. The couple made their first red carpet appearance together in December 2022 at the British Fashion Awards. They also shared pictures of themselves on social media, dressed in a suit and a striking black dress with striking cutouts and a leg slit, respectively.

In January 2023, Cassidy shared a bunch of lovely pictures of them, with one featuring the pair in an elevator on her Instagram account. Later that year, in March, alongside Liam, she also attended the premiere of All of Those Voices, a documentary directed by One Direction's Louis Tomlinson. She detailed her experience on her Instagram, praising Tomlinson.

She wrote, "What a crazy eye-opening experience! It was so nice to meet you finally. I’m so glad I got to share those moments with you watching your best friend, even the tearful ones… @louist91 well done on such a beautiful film that everybody will love."

In May 2023, Us Weekly reported that Payne and Cassidy had parted ways for a while. However, in June they were again spotted together holding hands in London. Their romance seemed to be back on track as the couple resumed making public appearances. They were seen taking a stroll in Paris while holding hands as Cassidy donned a sheer striped dress.

However, in August 2024, Payne received backlash for a misogynistic comment on TikTok where he suggested that Cassidy was ‘covered up for once.’ Cassidy tried to diffuse the situation, stating that it was a joke and that Payne had no problems with what she wore. Come September 2024, Cassidy shared a picture of them at a wedding along with a clip of them grooving together.

About a week later, Cassidy uploaded a TikTok featuring them at a bowling alley. She joked that Payne drags her to go "bowling at least four times a week."

Liam Payne’s unexpected death took place shortly after, which shocked the world. He was found dead after a fall from the third floor of his hotel room. Fans have noticed that he had shared an old picture with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy rocking swimwear on Snapchat just a few hours before the news of his death broke.

