Liam Payne Death: Revisiting Former 1D Star's Heartbreaking Final Words About 7-Year-Old Son Bear

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of a death.

The news of Liam Payne’s untimely demise in the late hours of October 16 sent shockwaves worldwide, leaving people reflecting on fond memories of the singer by sharing his old pictures and videos online. One particularly heartbreaking video from August features the former One Direction star gushing about his seven-year-old son, Bear Grey, whom he shared with ex-girlfriend and former X Factor UK judge Cheryl.

“I didn’t get any dad socks yet, though. I’m going to speak to my son in a little bit, which I’m excited about,” Payne said on his 31st birthday on August 29.

The Get Low singer continued: “Bless him. He’s getting so big now. He’s a big boy, and he looks like a mini-me. As if we needed any more me in the world.”

Payne died on Wednesday after falling multiple stories at Buenos Aires’ CasaSur Palermo hotel. Whether the singer’s death was accidental or intentional is still being determined.

Both Liam and his ex mainly kept their son out of the spotlight, but the singer did mention Bear on a few occasions. In 2022, he told People that his son looks at him like a superhero.

“I see him two times a week, three times a week sometimes. And I make sure when I see him, he has 100 percent of my time. I make sure that I’m not on my phone or d**king around somewhere else,” he told the outlet.

Payne added at that time that he acknowledged it's important for his son to have a father figure in his life and that he’s “so happy he looks at me like a superhero.” The singer said he hopes to maintain that image of himself in his son’s eyes.

According to a Daily Mail report, Payne’s plunge from the hotel where he was staying in Argentina left him with injuries that weren’t compatible with life. The outlet, after speaking to Alberto Crescenti, a city ambulance provider spokesman, reported that Payne’s death occurred between 5 and 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The alarm was raised at 5:04 p.m. local time, saying a person was lying in an internal patio at CasaSur. At 5:11 p.m., an ambulance arrived, and the man was certified dead,” Crescent said. He added that the first responders found that he had been a famous singer much later.

Payne had been in Argentina since at least early this month, as he attended his ex-bandmate Niall Horan’s concert there alongside his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy. Cassidy left for Florida only two days ago, while Payne remained in the South American country, posting updates about his vacation on Snapchat just hours leading up to his death.

