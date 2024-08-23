Harry Styles And Taylor Russell: A Complete Timeline Of Their Rumored Romance And Alleged Split

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have sparked a lot of interest since rumors about their relationship first surfaced in 2023. While neither of them publicly confirmed their relationship, their frequent sightings together and the speculation surrounding their potential romance kept fans and media on edge. From their first appearances to their reported breakup, here's a detailed timeline of their relationship.

May 19, 2024: They reportedly break up

The British tabloid The Sun first reported Harry Styles and Taylor Russell's split, citing insider information. According to the source, the couple's relationship ended in April following a trip to Japan.

According to the insider, “Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart. They made a lovely couple, and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy. Things have become strained recently, though, and they’ve taken some time out.”

November 9, 2023: They do date night at a U2 concert

Before the breakup rumors, Styles and Russell were seen together at a U2 concert in Las Vegas. This was the night when fans noticed Harry's buzzcut, but the most important detail was the two's public display of affection. They were seen enjoying each other's company, fueling speculation about their relationship. This sighting solidified fans' belief that the couple was romantically involved.

October 12, 2023: A source says Harry sees a future with Taylor

A source close to Styles and Russell appeared to confirm their relationship, adding to the rumors reported by Us Weekly. According to the source, “Harry is head over heels for Taylor and loves spending as much time with her as he can."

The source added that despite their busy schedules, they make time for each other as often as possible. Even though they’re both busy with their careers, they support one another any chance they get. "Things are very serious, and Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor.”

September 26, 2023: The couple is spotted holding hands

Styles and Russell were seen walking around central London, holding hands. The sighting occurred after the two went to an art gallery together. The photos quickly spread online, with fans sharing them widely.

In the photos, both were dressed casually, with Russell wearing jeans and an orange jacket and Styles wearing black pants and a black jacket layered over a hoodie. This sighting added to the growing list of occasions when the couple was seen together.

August 30, 2023: Taylor opens up about relationships

Taylor Russell spoke about relationships in an interview, hinting at her thoughts on love and companionship. Although she did not directly mention Styles, her comments were interpreted as possibly referring to her rumored relationship with him. Fans were quick to connect the dots.

August 9, 2023: Harry attends the opening night of Taylor's play

Styles attended the opening night of Taylor Russell's play The Effect at the National Theatre in London. The two were later seen snuggling up at the after-party, which was attended by James Corden and his wife.

This public appearance was significant because it was one of their first appearances together at a high-profile event. Styles' attendance at the play's opening night was interpreted as a strong expression of his support for Russell.

July 22, 2023: Taylor attends the final show of Harry's tour

Russell was spotted at the final show of Harry Styles' Love On Tour in Italy. Her attendance was noted by fans and media alike, as it was another example of her support for Styles' career. This appearance followed several previous sightings of the two together.

July 9, 2023: They're spotted on a walk in Vienna

The couple was spotted walking together in Vienna, Austria, where Styles was performing as part of his tour. Fans who spotted them together shared photos online, adding to the mounting evidence that Styles and Russell were in a relationship. Their relaxed demeanor and casual outfits suggested that they were at ease in each other's company.

June 21, 2023: Harry and Taylor are spotted at a gallery in London

Styles and Russell were first seen together at an art gallery in London, which started public speculation about their relationship. The couple was photographed standing close to each other, and the photos quickly spread online.

Fans began to speculate on the nature of their relationship, with some even fantasizing about the fashion possibilities of the two style icons getting together.

Despite the excitement surrounding the possibility of Styles and Russell making their red carpet debut together at the Met Gala 2024, it didn't happen. Russell arrived solo at the event, dressed in a stunning Loewe wood-inspired corset.

Styles, who had only attended one Met Gala in 2019 as co-chair, was noticeably absent. This absence added to speculation that the couple was no longer together.

