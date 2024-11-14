Lil Nas X Gets Slammed By Sega Bodega For Copying His Single Artwork: 'There Is No Credit'

Lil Nas X is under fire for copying the cover art for his new single. Sega Bodega voiced his frustrations regarding a photo of Lil Nas taken for promotional purposes, stating that it looked too similar to the artwork of his song Angel on My Shoulder released in the year 2021. As the audience looks forward to the new project of the Old Town Road rapper, titled Dreamboy, Bodega on November 13 decided to address this issue through X (formerly Twitter).

The artist said that it was offensive to put out such a concept without putting a fresh take on it. He slammed the J. Christ rapper on X, saying, “Not even trying to put a spin on it is where I’m like, yeesh.”

The two images show the artists with a light figure behind them, each sitting in front of old-looking computers in a dark wood-paneled room. Lil Nas later responded to the coincidence by posting Bodega's artwork on his Instagram Stories, calling it a “ref” next to his own photo. Some fans have also called out the rapper, blaming him for stealing concept art outright.

When Bodega’s fans brought this to the artist’s attention, Bodega became angry upon seeing that credit was not given as it should. He wrote, "Can’t tell if this is a very good joke or not, because that’s literally what he did ahahah there is no credit."

Advertisement

When a user threw shade at him for being ‘ungrateful’, Bodega retorted that it was Lil Nas who did not acknowledge the contribution when the very least he could do was tag the artist (Aidan Zamiri) in an Instagram story.

"Look, he did credit you in a photo that will disappear in 24 hours forever and no name whatsoever of artist or photographer! Be grateful!' You lot sound insane," Bodega retorted.

This exchange appears at the same period that Lil Nas X introduced the new era of his album Dreamboy. He also informed fans that his next single, titled Light Again is set to arrive on November 15. Earlier he had thanked the fans and said how fortunate he was to have support against hardships he faced, however, the uncredited concept art continues to be controversial.

ALSO READ: Lil Nas X Drops New Single From Nasarati 2 Mixtape Titled Right Here On 25th Birthday; Details HERE