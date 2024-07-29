Lil Nas Shuts Down Critics Over 'Broke' Allegations Amid New Commercial Appearance; READ

Lil Nas X has made headlines once again but for quite a different reason this time. Recently a clip of Lil Nas X went viral on the internet because he was captured boarding a commercial flight. Netizens took no time and alleged the singer for being broke, as they speculated about his worsening financial situation. All this forced the Old Town Road singer to step forward and address the buzzing rumors.

Lil Nas X gave a savage reply to netizens for calling him broke

On July 27, 2024, after the rumors surrounding Lil Nas X’s financial situation became the topic of discussion in the town, the singer stepped forward and provided the much-needed clarification. The Montero singer grabbed netizens’ attention after he was caught flying via commercial flights. The internet users then targeted the singer for being broke, mocking him about his financial situation, and speculating why did not board a private flight.

“Did the montero money run out,” a user wrote. While another netizen asked the singer about riding a private plane, commenting, “Aren’t you supposed to be flying private? *gasp* Are you... broke?” “U tryna distract us from the fact u riding commercial OHHH DON'T MAKE THAT,” another user remarked.

After the internet went into havoc seeing the Industry Baby singer flying on a commercial plane, the singer then decided to take matters into his own hands by bashing out the haters. Lil Nas X pretty soon tweeted where he slammed the haters for their baseless comments. “to all u bitches calling me broke for flying on a regular plane i don’t wanna see not one viral carbon footprint tweet when yall see my ass on a jet,” he wrote.

Jennifer Lopez was too criticized for boarding commercial flights

Well Lil Nas X is not the first celebrity trolled by netizens for flying through commercial flights. Previously the singer’s idol, Jennifer Lopez was also slammed for boarding a commercial flight. Lopez took a two-hour flight from Naples to Paris, sharing space with ordinary citizens. TMZ first shared the pictures of the same and eventually went viral on the internet.

Netizens called out the global icon for trying to pretend to be relatable with the audience as Lopez made headlines under the tag of "Jenny from the cabin". Many called her spotting in a commercial plane a PR attempt by her team to make her image look more humble among viewers.

Apart from Lopez and Nas, other celebrities like Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner have also experienced a similar reaction by the netizens after they ditched their private jets and went for commercial planes.

