Lil Nas X Drops New Single From Nasarati 2 Mixtape Titled Right Here On 25th Birthday; Details HERE

Fans of rapper Montero Lamar Hill, better known by his stage name Lil Nas X, can rejoice in happiness as he has just dropped his new music! The artist who took the internet by storm with his song titled MONTERO which was released in 2021, treated his fans on his 25th birthday by announcing the release of a brand new single titled Right Here.

“THANK U FOR ALL THE BIRTHDAY LOVE! The next song from the ‘NASARATI 2’ mixtape, ‘RIGHT THERE’ is out now on SoundCloud!... see u next Wednesday,” he wrote in a post on X on Wednesday, April 10, along with a link to the new release. Nasarati 2 is the follow-up to his 2018 Nasarati mixtape. Let's take a minute and explore more details about the new single.

More details about ‘NASARATI 2’ mixtape

This brand-new upbeat banger features Lil Nas X rapping while a female-led gospel choir can be heard singing in the background throughout the entirety of the song. Furthermore, before the track ends, the rapper delivers the lines: “Big Nas, come get that work/ Montero, these hoes gon’ flirt/ Lost and found, I can’t find my shirt/ Montero just popped that Perc/ This feel like God in church/ This scripture a Bible verse/ Buss it open and make it/ Buss it open and make it twerk.”

In January 2024, the rapper responded to backlash for using biblical imagery in one of his latest singles, J Christ. In the cinematic music video, he portrays a savior-like figure who opens the gates to Heaven and faces a series of challenges — from Satan on the basketball court, to crucifixion, to apocalyptic natural disasters. Towards the later part of the video, it opens up to a long line of celebrity lookalikes — Mariah Carey, Barack Obama, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Oprah Winfrey and others—as they walk up to the pearly white gates of the holy kingdom.

After receiving a negative response from some for dressing up as Jesus, the rapper took to social media and explained the concept behind the post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Jan. 15, 2024

"I wanted to not necessarily apologize, but I wanted to explain where my head at and where it's been for like the last week. So first of all, when I did the artwork, I knew there would be some upset people or whatnot, simply cause religion is a very sensitive topic for a lot of people. But I also didn't mean to mock," explained the rapper.

Details about HBO documentary Lil Nas X' s 'Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero'

Lil Nas X's HBO documentary, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, was released on the streaming service on January 27, 2024. It is an intimate portrait of an artist navigating identity, family, expectations and acceptance. The film also largely focuses on the rapper and his discovery of his spirituality in his teen years.

“Starting when I turned 16 or something, I kind of abandoned religion altogether at first, and I was just like, ‘Oh my God. I don’t believe this. None of this is real,’” he recalled. “But when I started to do music, I can’t explain it, but I felt a presence bigger than me, and I was like, ‘I know for a fact that this is going to work,’” he went on to say.

The film also explores in-depth details about the queer community and shows concertgoers expressing what it means to share space with a black, gay superstar, with their fellow fans, and with thousands of families brought into their world through the power of pop music.

