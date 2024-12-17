Lil Wayne vs Kendrick Lamar: Is the Diss Track Real or Fake?

A supposed Lil Wayne diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar has taken the internet by storm, leaving fans puzzled over its authenticity. While the clip initially fooled many, reports from HotNewHipHop confirm that the track is AI-generated. The controversy erupted after Lamar was chosen to headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, fueling rumors of tension between the two rappers.

The viral clip first appeared on TikTok before being shared on X by user @ToPimpAMorale on December 16, 2024. The user claimed the audio was connected to rapper Hitta J3’s earlier statements about Wayne targeting Lamar. The post read, “Apparently this is the ‘Kendrick Lamar diss track’ from Lil Wayne that Hitta J3 is talking about.”

The video quickly sparked debates among fans, with some convinced it was authentic and others pointing to AI manipulation. One X user later clarified that the clip was fake, writing, “This is fake btw, there’s no real Kendrick diss that Hitta J3 is talking about.”

The controversy stems from Lamar being chosen to headline the Super Bowl halftime show on February 9, 2025, over Wayne. In response, Lil Wayne had previously expressed his disappointment in a video posted to Instagram on September 13, 2024, stating how much he had hoped to perform at the event.

Despite the buzz, it’s now clear that the alleged Lil Wayne diss track against Kendrick Lamar is AI-generated. Neither Lil Wayne nor Kendrick Lamar has addressed the viral clip publicly, but the incident highlights how AI-generated music can blur the line between reality and fiction in the digital age. Fans will have to wait and see if any real tracks emerge in the aftermath of this controversy.

