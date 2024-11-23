Kendrick Lamar Addresses Lil Wayne’s Super Bowl Disappointment and Snoop Dogg’s Drake Repost on GNX

Kendrick Lamar’s unexpected release of his sixth studio album, GNX, has sparked conversations in the music world. In the project, the acclaimed rapper takes a moment to address tension with Lil Wayne over the Super Bowl Halftime Show and Snoop Dogg’s surprising repost of Drake’s A.I.-generated diss track, Taylor Made Freestyle.

On the track “wacced out murals,” Lamar delves into Lil Wayne’s disappointment over not being chosen to headline the upcoming Super Bowl in his hometown of New Orleans. Lamar raps, “Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down,” referencing a video in which Wayne expressed frustration over the NFL and Jay-Z selecting Lamar for the prestigious halftime slot.

The Compton artist also addressed another hip-hop icon, Snoop Dogg, who reposted Drake’s diss track, Taylor Made Freestyle, which uses an A.I.-generated version of Snoop’s voice. In the same verse, Lamar says, “Snoop posted ‘Taylor Made,’ I prayed it was the edibles / I couldn’t believe it, it was only right for me to let it go.”

Despite these moments of tension, Lamar acknowledges the support he’s received from some legends, rapping, “Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me,” suggesting that the rap icon was one of the few who celebrated his milestone.

Snoop Dogg has since clarified the incident. While appearing on Drink Champs, he praised Lamar for uniting the West Coast and tweeted today, confirming Lamar’s suspicion, stating, “It was indeed the edibles. Kenny is still the West West King.”

With GNX, Kendrick Lamar has once again demonstrated his ability to tackle personal and industry conflicts head-on. By addressing these moments with honesty and lyricism, he solidifies his place as not only a West Coast icon but also one of the most introspective voices in modern hip-hop.

