‘I Do Want To Prove That...:' Lily-Rose Opens Up About Finding Her Identity In Hollywood Industry

Lily-Rose Depp opened up about finding her identity in the Hollywood industry. The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis revealed that many people around her want to watch her fail, and she is in the field to prove everyone wrong.

In a conversation with Vanity Fair, the actress claimed that she looked forward to working with one of the ace directors of the industry, Rob Eggers, and couldn’t believe that she got to work with him so early in her career.

While sitting down with the media portal, the French-American actress talked about her hard work and getting ahead to land more projects for herself. Rose Depp shared, “I feel like people have been ready to see me fail, in a way, since I was a kid.”

She further added, “That has made me only want to work harder and prove people wrong. Not in a vindictive way at all, but just in a sense of, like, fuel to my fire. I do want to prove that I’m a hard worker, and I’m not here for anything else but to work hard.”

Meanwhile, the actress also talked about constantly being under pressure, considering that her parents are quite well-known in the industry. She went on to state that while the pressure of proving herself persists, she is also finding it interesting to challenge herself time and again.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Johnny Depp Revealed Reason Behind Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Skipping His Wedding With Amber Heard

She said to the entertainment outlet, “You either can sit there and cry about it and be like, ‘This isn’t fair!’ or you can be like, ‘Okay, I’m just going to work really, really hard and do the best that I can.'”

Advertisement

The Voyagers star explained that she is fond of acting and that is why is in the field, hence, made it clear that if people have to talk bad about her, then that is not her problem.

Lily-Rose further revealed, “Getting to a place where I felt confident enough within myself to be like, ‘I can do this, and I am here for a reason,’ I definitely have struggled with that."

She also added, “Humility is incredibly important, especially in this business. In a way, I always want to feel like I’m just starting out and like I still have so much to learn—which is how I do feel.”

On the work front, Rose Depp is set to appear next in Nosferatu, which is set to release on December 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: Lily-Rose Depp Opens Up About Proving Haters Wrong And Finding Her Own Identity in Hollywood: 'I’m Just Going To Work'