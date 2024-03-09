Millie Bobby Brown Hits Back At Critics Who Called Out Her Accent: 'I'm An Actor And I Adapt'

It was the long-running criticism of Millie Bobby Brown, where people openly called out her accent. The actress, who grew up in both England and the USA, has been mocked several times for her manner of speaking.

The Stranger Things actress, who portrayed the great role of a being with telekinetic abilities, explained her side during her recent interview with a famous internet personality.

Millie Bobby Brown speaks about her accent

The Godzilla: King of Monster actress was poked a lot of times by the audience for her British and American accent. As per the viewers, at one point they were distracted by the disappearance of her formerly prominent British accent.

In an interview with famous TikToker Max Balegde, Millie Bobby Brown finally opened up about her views on these comments.

The Damsel star began by saying, "I'm an actor." Further explaining her side, "I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America. I come to set, and I'm an actor, and I adapt, and so I want to mimic other people!"

Brown further described how people around her, including Jake Bongiovi, her husband-to-be, and Jon Bon Jovi's son, affect her voice and accent, stating, "I can't help that when I'm around my fiancé, or when I'm with people like Jimmy Fallon who have a very American accent, I wanna replicate it!"

Advertisement

The 20-year-old actress further stated, "And now I'm in England, I wanna replicate that [accent]! I don't do it intentional, and I'm sorry if it offends you, okay? But listen, I'm trying my best! I'm trying my best."

One can notice her brilliant accent change in movies like Godzilla: King of the Monsters and the next installment of Godzilla vs. Kong, where she speaks in an unbroken American accent. Similarly, she has even performed great in Stranger Things as Eleven.

While in other roles, such as Enola Holmes and the Damsel, one can hear her perfect English accent.

Millie Bobby and Jake Bongiovi

The Enola Holmes actress is engaged to Jon Bon Jovi's son, 21-year-old Jake Bongiovi. During her appearance on The Tonight Show, Millie Boby Brown spoke about how Bongiovi proposed to her underwater.

The two made their relationship official in November 2021 through an Instagram post where both stars were seen kissing each other. In 2024, after Brown turned 20, the son of the legend proposed to her.

"Basically, Jake and I bonded over diving. We love diving; we got our diving licenses together," Millie recalled during her Tonight Show appearance.

“So we go under, and we’re many meters down, and he gives me, like, a shell. And I turn it over, and it’s a ring,” Brown expressed her joy.

You can catch her fabulous performance in Netflix’s Damsel, portraying her fluent British accent.

ALSO READ: Did Millie Bobby Brown Accidentally Create Her Own Pregnancy Rumors? Damsel Actress Reveals