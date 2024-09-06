‘Literally Didn’t Exist’: Michael Keaton Credits Jenna Ortega For Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2, But Here’s A Catch

Michael Keaton never hesitates to credit his co-actors. During a recent interview, the actor acknowledged that his costar, Jenna Ortega, who plays Astrid Deetz in the Beetlejuice sequel, contributed to it to see the light of day! The Birdman actor also joked that she wasn't even born when the 1988 film was released.

The cast of the new movie sat down with USA Today as part of the promotional campaign. The Batman star pointed to the director, Tim Burton, that Ortega, “literally didn’t exist” when the first installment was released in 1988. Keaton added, “She gets born, you end up doing a thing with her. Then you go, wait a minute. Her? It? If she’s not around, we may never make this thing.”

Catherine O’Hara, who also stars in the movie, wittily said they had to “wait” for Ortega to “live.” The Jane The Virgin star then noted that there was a shift of powers in the room.

Ortega mentioned that working alongside Keaton made work “very easy.” She continued by saying that it was hard not to get into the world when one has people with “mold on the teeth” and an individual stuck in a box filled with water attempting to hand one a key the entire take.

Advertisement

Although the actress was born almost 15 years after the first Beetlejuice was released, she understood the fanbase the movie had created when filming the sequel in the same Vermont town as the initial one. She said that some people approached her and showed the photo albums with Burton’s signature on them.

Another cast member, Winona Ryder, recalled her and the Miller’s Girl actress bond in the same interview. She reflected on one of her attic set's memories from the initial one, which returned in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. She mentioned that she just liked it up there and always saw Lydia live in the attic and be a “happy spinster.”

But her character being a mother was a new concept for Ryder. She added that the entire thing with Lydia and Astrid is that they do not “connect” and she did not see her become pregnant or even fall in love, but it was just “magic" when she crossed paths with Ortega.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Friendships in Cinema History: From Harry Potter's Golden Trio to Bridesmaid's Annie and Lillian