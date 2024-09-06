Top 10 Best Friendships in Cinema History: From Harry Potter's Golden Trio to Bridesmaid's Annie and Lillian

Friendship has always been at the heart of some of the most iconic films in cinema history. From hilarious bonds to quirky companionship, platonic bonds have taken center stage in shaping some of the most iconic moments in cinematic history. Some of these friendly bonds have become so iconic that they transcend the silver screen, turning characters into beloved symbols of loyalty, trust, and shared adventures.

Whether it's the unbreakable bond of Harry, Hermione and Ron in the Harry Potter Series, the legendary detective duo of Holmes and Watson, or the hilarious camaraderie between Rachel, Phoebe and Monica in Friends, these friendships resonate with audiences on a deeply emotional level till date.

So, today we are exploring the top 10 duos or trios of cinema, celebrating those unforgettable bonds that have shaped how we view friendships on screen.

1. Harry, Ron, and Hermione (Harry Potter's Golden):

Starting with Harry, Ron and Hermione, popularly known as the Golden Trio are still regarded as the most iconic friendship in cinema history. Their story begins in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone when all three of them meet as first-year students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Despite the stark differences in their backgrounds they quickly form a special bond. Their friendship blossoms through shared adventures, including taking down a mountain troll and protecting the Sorcerer’s Stone.

As the series progresses, their loyalty and trust in one another are repeatedly tested. From assisting Harry in the dangerous Quidditch Tournament to finding the truth behind the Chamber of Secrets, they always stand by each other.

Even when jealousy or frustration creeps in, such as Ron’s resentment in Goblet of Fire or Hermione’s exasperation in The Order of the Phoenix, they manage to reconcile, proving that their friendship transcends any momentary conflict.

In the final series of Deathly Hallows, their unity takes center stage as they take on the dangerous mission to defeat Voldemort. By the end of the series, their friendship serves as a powerful reminder of how love, loyalty, and trust can conquer even the darkest of times. This trio’s bond remains one of the most celebrated relationships on screen.

2. John H. Watson and Sherlock Holmes (Sherlock):

Following the golden trio from Harry Potter, another iconic duo in cinema history is Sherlock Holmes and John Watson from the Sherlock Holmes series. The duo stands out for its balance of contrasts as, from the moment they meet, Watson is captivated by Holmes’ mystique and charm and his extraordinary intellect. On the other hand, Holmes is drawn to Watson's steady courage and resilience, making their bond truly complementary.

Despite their differences in opinion and Watson's grounded nature against Holmes' intense obsession with solving cases, their friendship sustained and blossomed on mutual respect. You see Watson constantly supporting Holmes, even when he has to choose between his personal life and loyalty to his friend. This delicate balance often results in conflicts, but they always manage to reconcile, proving that their bond goes beyond mere companionship.

As the series progresses they undergo numerous challenges but still, their relationship only deepens and is underscored by trust. It is this dynamic that reminds us that despite disagreements, true friends always find their way back to each other.

Their friendship is timeless, solidified by a spirit of adventure and an unwavering trust that makes them one of the best duos to watch on-screen.

3. Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay, and Monica Geller (Friends)

If we’re talking about iconic friendships, how could we not mention Friends, one of the most loved and watched shows in the history of television?

At the heart of the series are Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay, and Monica Geller, who redefine what it means to be best friends. Their bond starts when Rachel shows up at Monica’s apartment after fleeing her wedding, reviving their childhood connection. Monica welcomes Rachel into her home, and soon, Phoebe joins the trio that becomes inseparable.

Each woman brings something unique to the friendship. Monica, the organized perfectionist, is balanced by Phoebe's quirky, free-spirited nature, while Rachel adds a dash of charm and style. Together, they sail through the ups and downs of life in New York City. From breakups and career struggles to life-changing decisions, no matter what challenges arose, they were always there for each other, offering advice, and comfort, sprinkled with humor.

Their friendship isn’t just about fun, it’s built on a foundation of honesty, loyalty, and deep care. Whether it's helping Monica pursue her culinary dreams, encouraging Rachel in the fashion industry, or supporting Phoebe's search for love and family, they stand by one another through thick and thin. Their connection reminds us all that sometimes, friendship can be just as powerful as family.

4. Kat Edison, Sutton Brady, and Jane Sloan (The Bold Type)

Up next on our list is another hilarious yet powerful trio of friends, Kat Edison, Sutton Brady, and Jane Sloan from The Bold Type. After meeting at Scarlet magazine in New York City, their bond quickly took center stage in the series. Kat, who is bold and outspoken, Sutton, the ambitious and practical dreamer, and thirdly Jane, the introspective butterfly and determined writer, their unique personality creates magic in their dynamic friendship.

Though their journey is full of ups and downs they tackle career ambitions, personal struggles, and love lives beautifully together. From Kat’s bold political campaign to Sutton’s aspirations in fashion and Jane’s personal health battles, they overcame everything with each other by their side. They aren’t just friends but each other’s biggest supporters, ready to celebrate wins or offer comfort when life gets tough.

By the end of the movie, their friendship symbolises how we can overcome anything, even when life throws unexpected challenges if we have amazing friends by our side.

5. James And Mike (Monsters, Inc.)

Continuing our discussion of animated and unforgettable friendship let’s dive into the cute bond of Monsters Inc characters James and Mike. The duo are best friends and coworkers working together to scare children and collect their screams as an energy source for their city. Despite their differences in personality, James' big-hearted and strong persona, Mike's quick wit, and his smaller size, perfectly blend on screen.

The friendship is put in check when a little human girl named Boo finds her way into the monster world by accident. While Mike wants to be rid of Boo because she is a troublemaker, James feels the opposite, he quickly develops feelings for her and does everything to keep her safe. This puts them against each other since James feels that way, yet they remain close to each other as they work together in protecting Boo and finding a conspiracy at Monsters, Inc. Mike even goes so far as to support James, even when things get rough, to help Boo out. James in turn values Mike's loyalty and quick thinking, which sees them through the challenges they are put under.

By the end of the movie Sulley and Mike proved to be the perfect example of how friends can be different yet fit together like hand in glove, making them one of the most memorable duos of animated friendships ever.

6. Annie and Lillian (Bridesmaids):

In the movie, Bridesmaid released in 2011, the bond shared by Annie and Lillian shows us how friendship can weather life changes and have a lifelong impact in so many ways. Since childhood Lilian and Annie have been inseparable sharing and enjoying, counting memories and life experiences, but when Lillian decided to get engaged, Annie became excited but anxious. While she looked forward to being the maid of honor, she was also worried at the same time with the changing dynamics of their relationship. As Lillian moves on in her life, Annie starts to feel insecure and jealous.

At one point she feels threatened as Lillian's new friend Helen outshines her. But despite these challenges, Annie and Lillian realize the depth of their relationship which leads to a heartfelt reconciliation in the end. This story serves as a true testament that even misunderstandings and conflicts can be overcome when you are true friends.

7. Timon And Pumbaa (The Lion King)

Timon and Pumbaa the light-hearted duos in Disney's animated movie The Lion King released in 1994. When they came across Simba, a little lost lion cub, they instantly took him under their care and taught him about their signature philosophy called Hakuna Matata means no worries.

Their friendship is characterized as the most hilarious camaraderie that has touched the hearts of many. Timon's witty nature and sarcastic remarks with Pumbaa's carefree laid-back approach to life created a dynamic duo on screen that showcases the true nature of friendship.

So if you are planning anything to binge-watch with your friend, then don’t miss the chance to revisit The Lion King and appreciate the delightful friendship between Timon and Pumbaa.

8. Frodo And Sam (The Lord Of The Rings)

Transitioning to one of the most memorable friendships in cinema Frodo Baggins and Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings. Their friendship begins in the peaceful Shire, where Sam is Frodo's dutiful gardener. From the beginning, Sam extends his unwavering support to Frodo amid the countless dangers he faces.

Throughout the series, they have faced many difficult obstacles that have tested their friendship, such as dangerous terrain, the ongoing threat of the Ring, and the elimination of its corrupting influence. As Frodo became steadily more enfeebled by the burden of carrying the Ring, Sam stayed strong, encouraging, guarding, and even carrying Frodo when he was too weak to go further. Their mutual trust and unselfishness bond, help them complete the mission despite innumerable challenges leading to Ring’s destruction.

One of the most touching elements in The Lord of the Rings is the devotion of Sam to Frodo, making this one of the most loved friendships ever to be seen on screen.

9. Goose and Maverick (Top Gun's)

Top Gun: Maverick a classic hit of 2022 is not only remembered for its top-notch action sequences but also the bond shared between Goose and Maverick.

Maverick and Goose were pilots and radar intercept officer at the elite Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School flying team. Maverick whose character is daring and confident, pushing the limits in the cockpit at every turn, Goose as his reliable and loyal keeps him balanced and supported with his steady presence and wise counsel. Not only do they perfectly balance each other, but they share moments of joy and humor amid the intense environment of top guns.

Unfortunately, one day their friendship takes a heartbreaking turn when Goose dies in a tragic accident during a training exercise. Maverick feels devastated and left with guilt and grief over the loss of his closest companion. But still, it is the memory of Goose and the bond shared by them that pushes Maverick to keep flying honoring his friend's legacy.

10 Dom Toretto and Brian O'Conner (Fast and Furious):

Last but not on the list is the unforgettable bond between Dom Toretto and Brian O'Conner from The Fast and Furious Franchise. What started as a flimsy partnership between an undercover cop and street car racer slowly evolved to become one of the most enthralling friendships of modern cinema. From racing against each other to risking everything for family, Dom and Brian’s relationship deepens with every film. Their bond was not just about surviving dangerous missions but also having each other's back irrespective of the odd situations.

Their strong companionship becomes the cornerstone of the Fast and Furious adding a different layer to the series other than just action.

To sum it up this movie reminds us friendship can be just as exhilarating as the action-packed cinema it portrays.

Let us know in the comments below which pair you like the most or resonated with most.

