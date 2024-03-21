Who is Ed Sheeran's wife? All about Cherry Seaborn

We all enjoy dancing to Ed Sheeran's catchy tunes, and while we groove to the beats, we also connect with the lyrics that evoke a wonderful feeling. But who inspires the British singer to come up with these ideas and sing about the shape of his love?

The answer is Cherry Seaborn, Ed Sheeran's wife. The Grammy-winning artist has a loving family who have been a strong support system for each other.

Read on to learn more about the lady who inspires the songs of the Perfect hitmaker.

Cherry Seaborn, Ed Sheeran's Wife

Cherry Seaborn, Ed Sheeran’s wife is the mother of his two adorable daughters. The question of "Is Ed Sheeran married?" and to whom is answered here. The singer and his wife, Cherry Sheeran, tied the knot in January 2018.

Cherry Seaborn works as a manager at the renowned firm Deloitte. She has earned a postgraduate certificate in sustainable business and studied at Cambridge University. She also holds a master's degree in business from Duke University.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Ed Sheeran's wife is a talented athlete and has a passion for field hockey. Cherry Seaborn has played sports at both Durham and Duke, representing the England under-21 and under-18 national teams, and has even won championships in the sport.

She moved to America to pursue her master's degree

After completing her graduation from Durham University in the UK, Cherry Sheeran moved to North Carolina in 2013 to enroll at Duke University.

In an interview with Duke's publication, The Chronicle, Cherry Seaborn revealed that studying in America had always been part of her plan.

Ed Sheeran's wife stated, "Ever since I was in high school I've always wanted to … study in the United States."

Following the completion of her master's degree at Duke, Cherry Seaborn relocated to New York, where she began working with the accounting firm Deloitte on Wall Street.

However, her time in the States was short-lived, as Cherry Seaborn moved back to London in 2016.

She is a corporate professional with a focus on climate change

Cherry Seaborn continues to work with Deloitte, the first accounting firm she joined. According to her LinkedIn profile, Cherry Sheeran is currently part of the World Climate team.

Her LinkedIn profile states, "a focus on bringing people and organizations together to accelerate impactful solutions to combat climate change."

Cherry Seaborn's professional qualities also extend to her passion for the environment, as her LinkedIn profile bio reads, "an entrepreneur with a love for nature and genuine concern for the health of the planet."

Ed Sheeran has always been a strong supporter of his wife's achievements. In one podcast, the Thinking Out Loud singer expressed that Cherry Seaborn is "at the top of her field" in her career.

She was a field hockey star

Cherry Seaborn, Ed Sheeran's wife, has been a star athlete on the field hockey pitch. She has always been a talented sports player and a champion in the sport. Cherry Seaborn began playing field hockey at a collegiate level during her time at Durham University, where she led her team to victory in the British University championships in 2012 and 2013.

When she moved to the United States to attend business school, Cherry Sheeran continued to pursue her passion for the sport. Even today, Ed Sheeran's wife remains as dedicated to field hockey as she was during her college days.

In 2021, Sheeran was seen supporting his wife as he was photographed watching Cherry Seaborn's team play in Suffolk.

Cherry Seaborn, Ed Sheeran's wife, played a key role in helping her team reach the NCAA championship match. She scored a total of six goals for 12 points and ranked second on the team in game-winning goals.

She influenced Sheeran's break in music

If you admire Ed Sheeran's music and his sense of musicality, it's worth noting that Cherry Seaborn has been a significant influence on many of his tracks.

When the Shivers singer released his album Divide in 2017, he revealed that the ballad Perfect was inspired by a time he spent with Seaborn at James Blunt's house party.

In an interview with Radio.com, Sheeran recollected, "We got really hammered and took our shoes off and danced on his lawn and then jumped in the pool."

Elaborating on the incident, he added, "And then the next day I was like, 'That's a cool story,' so I put it in a song."

It is also believed that Ed Sheeran's lyrics in Taylor Swift's song End Game were inspired by Seaborn, particularly the lines, "Knew it when I was young / We connected when we were a little bit older" and "Something was born on the Fourth of July."

Apart from these specific lines, numerous tracks in Ed Sheeran's discography reflect his love for Cherry Seaborn.

They've mostly kept their relationship and marriage out of the public eye

Ed Sheeran's wife, Cherry Seaborn, is a very private person and has chosen to keep herself away from social media.

The Merry Christmas singer mentioned that Seaborn values her privacy and does not wish to live her life in the public eye.

During an appearance on The Elvis Duran Morning Show, Sheeran stated, "Cherry sort of touches on it in the documentary, and we've talked about this a lot, whether we can close the door after we've opened it a little bit."

He continued, "She's always been a private person. She's never had a public Instagram. She's never done a red carpet with me. We've always been super private. Our private life is our private life."

In fact, according to the Galway Girl singer, Ed Sheeran's wife, Cherry Seaborn, is "trying to block out" the spotlight she received following the release of the Disney+ docuseries.

Seaborn welcomed her first child with Sheeran in September 2020

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have two daughters together: Lyra Antarctica, born in September 2020, and Jupiter, born in May 2022.

The couple secretly tied the knot in 2018, nearly two years before the birth of their first child, Lyra. Their wedding ceremony was an intimate affair, with only 40 guests in attendance.

It is believed that their first daughter's name holds a special meaning. According to the singer, Lyra's middle name, Antarctica, was given to her as a tribute to a trip the couple took before Cherry Seaborn became pregnant.

