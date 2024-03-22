What Is Ed Sheeran's Net Worth in 2024? Exploring Shape of You Singer's Long Illustrious Career and More

The Bad Habits singer ranks seventh among the UK's richest under 35 with a fortune of £300m. Ed Sheeran became a household name worldwide with his song Shape of You, which has 3 billion streams on Spotify.

That’s just the beginning of his career blowout! After the success of his album Divide, he released two more albums and collaborated with huge artists like Camila Cabello, Cardi B and Justin Bieber, to name a few!

What is Ed Sheeran’s net worth?

The British singer has a net worth of $200 million and is among the biggest pop artists in the UK. His hit album Divide was the third fastest-selling album ever in the UK charts after Adele and Oasis.

One of the most streamed songs on the album was Shape of You, which has 3 billion Spotify streams and a top 10 rank on the Billboard 100 Greatest Songs of All Time! A huge deal, indeed!

Did you know that the hit song wasn't supposed to be on the album? The singer shared, “[the song] wasn’t really meant to make the album but when I finished making the song, Ben Cook, from my label, said it had to be a single—but I wanted ‘Castle on the Hill’ to be the single. We put both songs out at once and…I was wrong. Here we are with ‘Shape of You’ at 3 billion.”

Thanks, Ben, for the great advice and for putting the song on the album!

Music career

Sheeran’s major earning source is through his music. He first started recording in 2004 and independently released an album called Spinning Man. When he landed in LA, Jaime Foxx took an interest in him and offered him a space to record and stay, “Ed Sheeran slept on my couch for six weeks before he was famous,” said Foxx.

The singer gradually released EPs and performed private shows before his first studio album, Plus (+), was released. It ranked one in four countries and fourth in the USA. This was followed by his album Divide, which obviously blew up.

His other massive hits, such as Perfect, Castle on the Hil, Photograph, Thinking Out Loud, The A-Team, Lego House, I See Fire, Sing, and Don't, also contributed to the singer’s rise to fame.

The Photograph singer collaborated with pop star Justin Bieber on the single I Don’t Care in 2019, which debuted with a staggering $10.977 million daily global streams on Spotify. His song with Beyonce in 2017 called Perfect Duet ranked at three on the Billboard chart.

Tapping into a different genre of music, he created the song South of the Border with Camilla Cabello and Cardi B, which became number-one in the US, UK, and Australia.

Earnings through tours

The singer earns a lot of income through tours! Ed Sheeran is currently on his Mathematics Tour around the world, and people are attending the concerts in huge numbers. His last Divide tour collected $780 million between March 2017 and August 2019.

Acting career and other marketing collaborations

The redhead singer is also an actor! He has made a casual appearance on one of the biggest series, Game of Thrones, no big deal! He was also part of The Simpsons, Bridget Jones’s Baby and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. Appearing in big-budget movies and shows like that would definitely fetch the singer a huge pay.

The singer also very cleverly capitalised on his tattoo of Heinz Ketchup when he collaborated with the brand and sold limited edition bottles with his tattoo design on them for $1800 each.

