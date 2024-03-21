Who are Ed Sheeran's Family? Everything to Know About His Parents, Wife, And Children

The Shape Of You singer Ed Sheeran is a 33-year-old who started his music career at the age of 11. He started in 2011 when he independently released an extended play No.5 Collaborations project. With over a dozen hits, multiple awards, four Grammy’s, trending chartbusters and challenging albums, Ed Sheeran is one of the most followed English singers in the pop era. But does he have a creative sense coming in genetically? Who are Ed Sheeran’s family of four? Who are Ed’s parents? Find out.

Who all are a part of Ed Sheeran’s family?

Despite being such a renowned singer, the Perfect singer decides to keep his private life close knit and does not open up much about his partner and two children.

Ed Sheeran’s Wife:

Ed Sheeran is married to Cherry Seaborn. Sources like ‘new idea’ reveal that the two have been childhood friends, who first met at the age of 11. They went to Thomas Mills High in Suffolk, England. They were friends but the romance only sparked seven years later, when they were sweet 18.

Even after school Ed and Cherry remained friends. While Ed Sheeran pursued his musical career, Cherry went to university. The two reconnected in 2015 due to a mutual friend, and the romance began. In January 2018 the couple got married in a “tiny, tiny event”, as the Table Manners With Jessie Ware podcast revealed. Ed revealed in the same podcast that, “We did it at night on a random day in the middle of January in the middle of nowhere. No one knew, no one came to it. We lit candles, we got married, we went back [and] had curry.” The two have been a lovely couple ever since. However, they saw a hiccup when in March 2023, while Cherry was pregnant with Jupiter, she was diagnosed with a tumor. They were worried about a premature birth and her health but both were fine. One month after Jupiter’s birth, Cherry’s tumor was removed.

Ed Sheeran’s Children:

Ed Sheeran has two children with his wife Cherry. First born is Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran and the younger one is Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran. Ed Sheeran announced both his baby girls' arrival via Instagram, a heartfelt caption and a picture of their crib with a sock.

Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran:

Lyra was born in August 2020 and a happy Ed announced her arrival via Instagram on September 1, 2020 and wrote, “Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter — Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.” The Photograph singer also added, “We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here.” The name is very unique and Ed revealed the reason for choosing such a unique name on the UK show Lorraine in july 2021. He said, “I realize some people think it's quite a strange name. But my wife’s called Cherry, and she is the only Cherry that I’ve ever met and I think that she’s the only Cherry that she’s ever met, and I quite like that.” He also added, “In my class at school, there were probably more Ed’s … [We] just wanted to give her a name that was unique, so that she would be the only one.”

Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran:

Jupiter was born in May 2022. Ed Sheeran also announced Jupiter’s birth via Instagram. He revealed on May 19, 2022 via Instagram that, “We’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4.” They thought about the name ‘Jupiter’ much later, as it was not a part of the announcement.

Ed Sheeran’s parents:

Ed Sheeran is the child of John and Imogen Sheeran. The Shivers singer was raised by his father John who is a curator and exhibition organizer. His mother Imogen, is a jewelry designer and music educator. Ed was always encouraged by his parents to take up his artistic interests. That pushed Ed to painting and music. Once the singer became famous, he introduced his parents to high profile artists.

In a 2015 interview with the Mirror, Ed speaks fondly about his parents and reveals how it is good to give back to them. He says, “Being able to really pay my parents — not just financially — but being able to give them the things they wouldn’t ever have dream of ... Seeing them going off doing their thing is probably the best thing that’s come out of my career.” He also shows how his parents are fully “in love” and that “it’s ridiculous” in a fun manner. Ed also says, “They’ve cracked it.”

Ed has an older brother named Matthew Sheeran who is an award winning composer for television and film. John, Ed’s father, always wanted him to work hard. The Bad Habits singer reveals, “My dad’s calmed down a lot but when I was not applying myself at school he was strict with me and always having a big go at me for not working hard.” He thanks his father for being a bit stern. John and Imogen also struggled to take up new career paths to support their families.

This reveals how Ed Sheeran is a great family man and is extremely close to them. While we wait to see who can be the new additions to the Sheeran family, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

