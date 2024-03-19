The English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was recently in Mumbai for a concert. During his time here, the singer caught everyone's attention, not just for his performance but also for his collaboration with comedian Kapil Sharma. The latter even hosted a grand bash for the Shape of You singer, which was attended by many popular celebrities.

Now, the The Kapil Sharma Show host has shared a picture with him with a caption that gives viewers insights into what to expect from their collaboration.

Kapil Sharma posts picture with Ed Sheeran

Just a few hours back, Kapil Sharma took to his official Instagram handle and posted a photo with the singer. The picture shows Ed Sheeran sitting on a stool with his guitar pointing toward Kapil Sharma, who is standing next to him. In the caption, the comedian-turned-actor praised the British singer. He shared how he became a bigger fan of him after meeting him. He also confirmed that they collaborated.

The caption for Kapil Sharma's post reads, "we always love your songs @teddysphotos but after meeting you we love you more, you are a sweetheart. Can't wait to show the World the humorous side of yours. lots of love and best wishes always my friend."

Check out Kapil Sharma's post here:

In reaction to Kapil Shama's post, a few users showed their excitement. One wrote, "It feels like my two worlds are coming together. I'm so excited !!!!"

It has been going around for a while that Ed Sheeran was a guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show, which will be released on Netflix soon. A few days back, the scriptwriter of the show, Anukalp Goswami, took to his Instagram handle to share his picture with the singer, along with a caption, "शहर मैं चर्चा है जिसकी हमे भी आरज़ू है उसकी । (The town talks of whom we too desire) #edsheeraninmumbai on the set of THE GREAT INDIAN KAPIL SHOW @netflix_in." This confirmed the news.

For the unversed, it was announced just a few days back that Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are all set to return with the much-awaited show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. The reality show will feature Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh.

