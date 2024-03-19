Kapil Sharma posts PIC with Ed Sheeran, says he can't wait to show the world his humorous side
The news is already out that Ed Sheeran and Kapil Sharma will collaborate on a project. During the former's recent visit to India, the comedian even hosted a party for him.
The English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was recently in Mumbai for a concert. During his time here, the singer caught everyone's attention, not just for his performance but also for his collaboration with comedian Kapil Sharma. The latter even hosted a grand bash for the Shape of You singer, which was attended by many popular celebrities.
Now, the The Kapil Sharma Show host has shared a picture with him with a caption that gives viewers insights into what to expect from their collaboration.
Kapil Sharma posts picture with Ed Sheeran
Just a few hours back, Kapil Sharma took to his official Instagram handle and posted a photo with the singer. The picture shows Ed Sheeran sitting on a stool with his guitar pointing toward Kapil Sharma, who is standing next to him. In the caption, the comedian-turned-actor praised the British singer. He shared how he became a bigger fan of him after meeting him. He also confirmed that they collaborated.
The caption for Kapil Sharma's post reads, "we always love your songs @teddysphotos but after meeting you we love you more, you are a sweetheart. Can't wait to show the World the humorous side of yours. lots of love and best wishes always my friend."
Check out Kapil Sharma's post here:
In reaction to Kapil Shama's post, a few users showed their excitement. One wrote, "It feels like my two worlds are coming together. I'm so excited !!!!"
It has been going around for a while that Ed Sheeran was a guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show, which will be released on Netflix soon. A few days back, the scriptwriter of the show, Anukalp Goswami, took to his Instagram handle to share his picture with the singer, along with a caption, "शहर मैं चर्चा है जिसकी हमे भी आरज़ू है उसकी । (The town talks of whom we too desire) #edsheeraninmumbai on the set of THE GREAT INDIAN KAPIL SHOW @netflix_in." This confirmed the news.
For the unversed, it was announced just a few days back that Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are all set to return with the much-awaited show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. The reality show will feature Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh.
ALSO READ: PICS: The Kapil Sharma Show's Kiku Sharda and his family meet Ed Sheeran; actor says, 'A day well spent'