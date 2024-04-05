Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene sing Ed Sheeran's Perfect in a throwback VIDEO; fans are amazed

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Driram Nene have been married for years now and have two beautiful children. However, the couple never fails to set couple goals for their fans and followers. Recently, a video of them singing Ed Sheeran's superhit track Perfect and thoroughly enjoying each other's company went viral. It's probably one of the best things on the internet today.

Madhuri Dixit-Sriram Nene sing Perfect

Shriram Nene, Madhuri Dixit's husband, delighted his Instagram followers with a throwback Thursday post. He shared a video featuring his superstar wife singing an Ed Sheeran song. In the video, Madhuri Dixit, dressed in an embellished suit, appears captivating. Later, Nene joins her on the microphone, looking as stylish as ever. Alongside the video, he wrote, "We had so much fun doing a cover of #Perfect - Always one of our favorites @teddysphotos #EdSheeran." Check it out:

The post received an outpouring of comments from the couple's admirers. One user remarked, "Dr. Nene, you're giving tough competition to Ed Sheeran," while another exclaimed, "Didn't know Mr. Nene can sing... Wow!!" Another commenter expressed, "Wow, beautifully sung... didn’t know that Madhuri ji can also sing beautifully... big fan of her."

Another user shared, "Wow, beautiful song with both singing so well. This song is very close to my heart; it refreshes me. Lots of love and blessings to both. God bless you." Another user humorously commented, "Yeh dekh kar lagta hai main bhi shaadi kar lu" (After seeing this, it seems like I should also get married). Lastly, another user simply exclaimed, "Wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, my most beloved couple."

Madhuri Dixit-Sriram Nene spent time with Ed Sheeran

Last month, Ed Sheeran made his way to India for his second concert, the "/x Tour" (Mathematics), as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. Prior to the concert, Sheeran had a bustling time in India, attending consecutive parties.

Farah Khan hosted a lavish party for the Shape Of You Singer, with a star-studded guest list. Hrithik Roshan, accompanied by his girlfriend Saba Azad and son Hrehaan, Aryan Khan, Malaika Arora, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi, Farhan Akhtar, Anusha Dandekar, Arshad Warsi, along with his wife Maria, and Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene were among the attendees.

Capturing cherished moments from the evening, Shriram Nene shared a reel featuring the couple posing with their favorite singer. Shriram Nene expressed, "Happy Saturday! What a night yesterday. Had the pleasure of meeting @teddysphotos at @farahkhankunder's party. Farah is the most gracious host, and Ed is the most sincere, down-to-earth, sociable guy we have met. The highlight was seeing all our friends together at once. Can't wait to go to the concert tonight."

