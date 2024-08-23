Long Story Short: BoJack Horseman Creator Teams Up With Netflix For New Adult Animated Series

Raphael Bob-Waksberg, who created Netflix’s first original animated series, BoJack Horseman, is returning to the network for a follow-up. The comedian and writer is set to spearhead the new adult animated comedy, Long Story Short, exactly a decade after BoJack Horseman premiered on Netflix and aired for six seasons until 2020.

Coming from the same production as BoJack, Michael Eisner’s The Tornante Company will produce Long Story Short, which is eyeing a release window in 2025. The Tornante Company also facilitated ShadowMachine, credited for the Emmny-nominated series’ animation.

Critics Choice winner Bob-Waksberg, 40, will return as showrunner and serve as writer and executive producer for Long Story Short.

Acknowledging the instance, the Bojack creator made a humorous statement about his passion project and said, “It is legitimately a thrill and an honor to be back doing what I love most: drafting enthusiastic pull quotes for press releases to Hollywood trade publications. Who says you can’t go home again?!”

Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen will executive produce for Tornante Television. At the same time, Lisa Hanawalt, known for BoJack and Tuca & Bertie, will design the original art and act as supervising producer for the upcoming animated series. Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley will serve as co-executive producers.

Additionally, ShadowMachine will produce the animation for Long Story Short out of its Los Angeles studio, so fans can expect some binge-worthy caricatures.

Long Story Short is branded as a family show that delves into the everyday quirks of family life. The official logline for the show reads, “It’s about the shared history, the inside jokes, the old wounds. If you’ve ever had a mother, father, sibling, partner, or child, this is the show for you and by the way would it kill you to call them?”

BoJack Horseman, on the other hand, follows a humanoid self-loathing horse striving to make a Hollywood comeback after charting the career of a ‘90 sitcom superstar. Once the star of a popular show, BoJack’s attempt to reclaim his stardom after two decades faces a reality check as he observes evolving Hollywood trends and the complexities of technology.

Netflix’s first adult animated comedy, BoJack Horseman dominated the streamer’s animation genre while subject to great critical acclaim and a vast fanbase throughout its four seasons. It is credited with two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Animated Program. Although, the show presents ample references to drugs, alcohol, and adult comedy, strictly limiting the audience to those above 18 years of age.

BoJack was voiced by Will Arnett while Aaron Paul, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Paul F. Thompkins, and Margo Martindale made up the voice cast for the series.

Bob-Waksberg, meanwhile, also worked on the Amazon animated series, Undone, as co-creator and wrote the script for Lisa Hanawalt’s Tuca & Bertie. He served as the EP for the latter, also produced by Tornante and ShadowMachine., per Variety. Tuca & Bertie debuted on Netflix but moved to Adult Swim for the last two seasons.

All seasons of BoJack Horseman are available to stream on Netflix, whereas Long Story Short is slated to premiere in 2025.

