What Is Victoria Beckham's Net Worth in 2024? Find Out as the Posh Spice Gets Her Own Docuseries

A British singer, actress and philanthropist, Victoria Beckham has a net worth of $450 million. That is her combined net worth with her husband, David Beckham. Victoria's personal net worth is about $70 million, as of current estimates but this number gets even bigger when you add her husband David Beckham's net worth.

Posh Spice was Mrs. Beckham's nickname for the all-female pop group the Spice Girls in the July 1996 issue of the British music magazine Top of the Pops. Four singles went to the top 10 in the UK after she left the Spice Girls. She was signed to Virgin Records and Telstar Records after the Spice Girls split up.

There is life after pop stardom for Victoria Beckham. In the mid-1990s, she became a part of the cultural phenomenon known as the Spice Girls. Her pouty poses and fashion choices were copied by girls and women the world over, earning her the nickname "Posh Spice" in the British press.

As is often the case with pop groups, the Girl Power fabulousness of the Spice Girls eventually faded away. Victoria Beckham, however, managed to launch a successful solo career. With four UK Top 10s, she was able to establish her own identity apart from the Spice Girls. Posh Spice has had the greatest impact in the world of fashion, however.

There was always a lot of discussion about her clothing choices in the British press, so it seemed natural for her to pursue it as a career. As well as designing her own denim line, she has designed jeans for Rock & Republic, sunglasses, perfume, handbags, and jewelry. Her bestselling fashion guide has been featured in lifestyle magazines and she regularly appears in them wearing the latest designer rags.

Among her other roles, she has served as a judge on Project Runway and Germany's Next Top Model. Additionally, she is famous for being the wife of professional football player David Beckham. In 1997, they began dating, and in 1999, they were married.

Victoria has also been involved in a number of brand deals over the years. Her stint in the Tesco Christmas advert with the other Spice Girls brought in a casual $1.3 million.

In two years, she signed a $15.7 million deal with Armani, a high-end brand. As per reports, she also released two collections with Estée Lauder in the 2010s that were instant sellouts. In 2019, she launched her own beauty line, Victoria Beckham Beauty, thanks to the success of this endorsement.

