Did Brad Pitt Have A Love Triangle With The Kardashian Sisters? Here's What Happened

Hollywood’s famous actor Brad Pitt has been romantically linked to various actresses for many years. Nevertheless, some time ago it was reported that there was a love triangle involving Pitt, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. That followed their sighting together at Kanye West’s Sunday Service at Coachella in 2019. According to Latin Times, the Kardashians sisters were spotted with Pitt several times during the event.

Meanwhile, Pitt had broken up with his wife Angelina Jolie by then. It was reported that the Kardashian sisters wanted him so much. “They were swarming around Brad likes bees to a honeypot,” said an unidentified source. The unnamed informant also claimed that Kourtney was eagerly trying to get closer to Pitt more than any others within the group. It was stated that she acted coquettish while both of them had a genuine connection. On her side though, Khloe wanted to win over this actor as well thus she reportedly became equally flirtatious.

It is alleged that following their meeting at Coachella, Khloe and Kourtney asked for Brad’s number which they started using immediately afterward. She also invited him to work out with her while he went over for dinner at Kourtney's place where she prepared aphrodisiac foods.

However, it seems these rumors did not have any basis in truth if information from Latin Times is anything to go by. This same report revealed that indeed Pitt and the Kardashians were present at Coachella on the same day but there is no indication they crossed paths ever since Photos showing a love triangle between them could not be found except for those depicting Kanye West walking alongside Pitt.

The Kardashians have also moved on from their pasts and started their own families. In 2022, Kourtney married musician Travis Barker and became his stepmother of three kids. They had their first baby in November 2023. Khloe has two children; one baby girl by her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson who is not yet a wife.

Kim Kardashian’s fourth child comprises four children from her marriage to Kanye West as well present at Coachella. Therefore, having met on the Mr. and Mrs Smith set of the film, Brad Pitt sustained Angelina Jolie as his long-term girlfriend. The couple stayed as husband and wife for many years until Jolie decided to divorce him in 2016 stating that it was best for her family thus appealing not to be bothered throughout such tough phases.

Apparently, there is no basis for asserting that there existed a love triangle between Pitt and Kardashian sisters as claimed earlier. All those involved have since moved on with life concentrating on their families besides career matters too.

