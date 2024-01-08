6 movies and shows of Ali Wong to watch amid her first Golden Globe win: Beef,Birds of Prey and more

Ali Wong, an American stand-up comedian, actress, writer, producer, and director, has won the 2024 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her performance as Amy Lau in the Netflix series Beef.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wong became the first woman of Asian descent to win the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television — a category that was first introduced in 1982.

Here are 6 movies and shows of Ali Wong to watch as she wins her first Golden Globe

Beef

Netflix's Beef follows a 10-episode dark comedy-drama about a traffic collision between successful Calabasas lifestyle entrepreneur Amy played by Ali Wong and struggling building contractor Danny played by Steven Yeun, who have nothing in common apart from their Asian heritage and may have never met.

However, when an incident of road rage allows the duo to vent their frustration on each other, it gives them a break from their regular, suffocating lifestyle. As a result, they get addicted to this beef, stretching this fight to dangerous extents. On the surface, it seems quite hilarious that two people would continue to have a beef with each other, both in damage and wits, over a fight that has virtually no consequence, no end product, and perhaps no resolution. However, that is the deepest commentary about humans being driven by hatred. Hatred is far stronger than other emotions, it is addictive and exciting.

Beef features a morally erroneous plot, excellent acting by the two leads, and well-paced storytelling. Despite some criticism of excess subplots, the series maintains a fun sound design and signature Netflix cinematography, making it a perfect TV show from Netflix in a long time.

Ask the StoryBots

In one of Ali Wong's more family-friendly TV appearances, she plays The Brain in Ask the StoryBots. Wong's character, The Brain is very intimidating and regal with her Grecian gown, giant stature, and loud commanding voice. Suitably, for being a brain, she also gives a complex and accurate description of how ears hear. She is also quite proud and doesn't think much of her human, believing they should read more instead of playing video games. Ask the StoryBots can be streamed on Netflix.

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Disney series Phineas and Ferb hit the big screen with the movie Candace Against the Universe, where Ali Wong took a villainous turn, voicing the movie's villain Super Super Big Doctor. Wong's character, Super Super Big Doctor is a dark reflection of Candace. She too has brothers who were treated better than her and feels like everything is against her, however, she takes things too far by imprisoning her brothers in a dungeon and planning to take over Earth with mind control. Wong's character is misleading as she pretends to be nice to Candace when in reality she wants to use Candace to restore her mind-controlling plant Mama with her carbon dioxide. The movie can be watched on Disney+Hotstar.

Birds of Prey

Ali Wong played Gotham City district attorney Ellen Yee, a memorable character in 2020's Birds of Prey. The film follows Harley Quinn, a baddie who moves on after a breakup with the Joker. Wong betrays Detective Renee Montoya's trust, leading to Montoya's suspension from the Gotham Police Department. This suspension spurs the plot and helps Quinn find her group. Wong's role in the Gotham universe is highly anticipated, and she is eagerly awaiting more future films featuring her.

BoJack Horseman

Ali Wong played Maddy Ginsburg in BoJack Horseman, a beloved six-season show that received numerous accolades and was a hit with fans and audiences. Wong's character, Maddy Ginsburg is an irresponsible teenage girl who is an inadvertent victim of BoJack's well-meaning irresponsibility. Bojack's offer to buy her bourbon after he sees her with a Red Bull and vodka mixer causes her to become dangerously drunk during prom and leads to her needing to get her stomach pumped. The show can be streamed on Netflix.

Love, Victor

The spin-off to Love, Simon, the GLAAD-nominated comedy-drama series Love, Victor focuses on the titular character's journey of self-discovery in high school. Wong was seen as Ms. Thomas the sex education teacher.

Wong's character, Ms. Thomas only appears in two episodes of Love, Victor but she still plays an important part in them. In both Creekwood Nights and Boy's Trip she is the catalyst for some of the events of the episodes. In Creekwood Nights her lessons make Mia want to have sex with Victor, which leads to the main conflict of the episode. In Boy's Trip, Ms. Thomas gives detention to leads Andrew and Mia, which allows them to find out that Lake and Felix are getting together.

