Lopez vs. Lopez Season 2 Gets November 2024 Streaming Release; Deets Here

“Lopez vs Lopez” Season 2 will debut on Netflix on September 18, 2024, with all 10 episodes available in the US. Netflix holds the streaming rights for two years, with the possibility of an extension. The show has been renewed for a third season, premiering on NBC on October 18, 2024, and will also stream on Peacock. Season 1, which ranked sixth on US TV charts, was added to Netflix in November 2023.

In 2023, Netflix acquired the US streaming rights to the comedy sitcom Lopez vs Lopez after its NBC run. George Lopez and his daughter Mayan featured in the series which premiered on NBC in November 2022. After the run on NBC, Netflix will be the recipient of the brand-new season, however, it will only be streamed in the US.

In November 2023, all the 22 episodes of Season 1 were added to Netflix and it ranked sixth on the US TV charts. There are no plans for international licensing and the show will not be available outside the US. The show revealed how George and Mayan faced the ups and downs of living together, after being estranged earlier. In November 2022, it made its debut and was inspired by a real-life story.

But after the addition to Netflix, Lopez vs Lopex ran for three days on the Netflix US TV charts making it the sixth most-watched show on November 7, 2023. It was announced that there would be no plans to license the show and no other region would broadcast the show.

In May 2023, it was announced by NBC that the sitcom was renewed for a full second season order. The show had an initial order of 13 episodes but was cut down to 10. The episodes aired between April 2nd and April 30th, 2024 had an average viewership of 2.15 million. It had gone down from season 1's 2.40 million. The dual-Hollywood strike which impacted a majority of shows including Netflix's roster affected the series' filming. It halted the progress of the much anticipated second season in 2023 along with the production schedules of many TV shows and films on Netflix.

On September 18, 2024, Netflix will start to stream all 10 episodes of Lopez vs Lopez Season 2. For at least two years, Netflix will hold the streaming rights and it might get extended if they choose to pick a third season. Well, Lopez vs. Lopez has been renewed for a third season which will be premiered on NBC on October 18, 2024. After streaming on Netflix, it will remain available in full on Peacock.

