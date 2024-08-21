What Do Jennifer Lopez's Friends 'Feel' About Her Divorce From Ben Affleck? Here's What Sources Have To Say

Jennifer Lopez's recent divorce from Ben Affleck has made headlines and caused concern among her close friends. Lopez's fourth marriage ends on the second anniversary of their wedding, and those closest to her are urging the 55-year-old star to step back and reflect on her relationship patterns.

They believe it is time for Jennifer to focus on herself and her future, rather than continuing the cycle of tumultuous relationships that have dominated her personal life.

Lopez filed without legal representation and stated that their separation date is April 26, 2024. The timing of the filing has been cited as potentially significant, with sources claiming Lopez intended to make a statement with the divorce date, as per Daily Mail.

According to a source close to Jennifer Lopez, her friends are becoming increasingly concerned about her pattern of relationships. According to the insider, Lopez's close friends believe she should spend more time looking inside herself rather than focusing on her relationships.

The source continued: “After four failed marriages, her friends feel that she should take a look inside and focus on herself instead of what others want her to be and finally figure out who she is and what she wants from her future.”

The insider also shared details about Ben Affleck's reaction to the divorce. It was suggested that Affleck had been emotionally detached for a while. According to the source, Jennifer was tired of being humiliated by Ben and waited until the two-year anniversary to sting.

"However, it did not sting him. He has been done for quite some time, and she is well aware of this. He gave her this so she wouldn't look like the villain," the insider added. This suggests that Affleck's response was more reserved, allowing Lopez to take the initiative in the divorce story.

The absence of a prenuptial agreement complicates the financial aspects of the divorce. Without a prenuptial agreement, the couple's earnings from the previous two years will be considered community property.

Jennifer Lopez, who has a net worth of around $400 million, has been active in her career, releasing four films and launching her Delola cocktail line. Her planned world tour was canceled to focus on family, but it's unclear how the divorce will affect her professional activities.

Ben Affleck, who has a reported net worth of $150 million, has continued his acting career, appearing in Air and Hypnotic in 2023 and completing production on a sequel to The Accountant. The couple also worked together on the film Unstoppable, which Affleck co-produced with Matt Damon and starred Lopez.

