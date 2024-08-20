‘Lost My Sweetheart’: Marlo Thomas Bids Farewell To Social Media As She Honors Her Husband Phil Donahue After His Demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Marlo Thomas, the wife of the late Phil Donahue, took to social media to pay him a tribute. She also thanked her followers and friends who came forward to support her after the passing of Donahue.

With all of that, the acclaimed actress also stated that she will be taking a break from social media as she grieves his loss.

In the social media post that was uploaded on Monday, August 19, the That Girl actress shared a picture of herself and Donahue from the time they were young.

In this photo, Thomas could be seen hugging Phil Donahue from the back while riding a scooter.

Attached was an emotional caption that Thomas wrote.

“I'm sure by now you've heard the very sad news that I lost my sweetheart last night,” Thomas stated in her long post on Instagram. The A Magical Christmas Village actress further added that she will be taking a hiatus from her social media page as she wishes to look after herself as well as care for the people who were looking after Phil.

However, Marlo Thomas also wrote that she does not wish to bid farewell to her social media followers without acknowledging their great efforts, as they were present when she grieved and sent a few supportive messages.

Advertisement

Thomas then stated that Phil would have been touched looking at the “heartwarming thoughts and memories you've been sharing.”

As she concluded her post, Thomas wished everyone good health and happy days ahead. She also asked the people around her to continue to hold the close ones and cherish every moment with them.

Talking about the picture that she had shared in her Instagram post, Thomas stated, “P.S. This is one of my favorite photos of Phil and me, taken on vacation.”

Phil Donahue passed away on Sunday, August 18, following a prolonged illness, a post by Today read, as per a statement that was provided the next day.

As per the statement, the legendary talk show host passed away with Marlo Thomas by his side. Donahue’s sister, children, grandchildren and golden retriever, Charlie, were all present by his side when he died.

He was famously known for The Donahue Show, where he first met his wife of 44 years, Thomas, back in 1997. The couple got married on May 21, 1980, as per PEOPLE.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I’ve Heard Everything': The Crown Showrunner Peter Morgan Reveals What He Knows About Royal Family’s Views On Series