Love Island USA Season 6: Three Islanders Eliminated in Dramatic Round; Find Out Who

Love Island USA is a reality TV show that keeps viewers glued to their screens with its drama, twists, turns, and undeniable chemistry among the singles. The series showcases attractive singles from around the globe gathering on the exotic island of Fiji in pursuit of love and compatibility.

However, the path to victory isn't easy, as only one couple can emerge as winners, claiming the coveted prize of $100,000. In the latest episode, three islanders faced elimination. Stay tuned to discover which contestants were eliminated from the show.

Love Island USA Season 6: Who got eliminated?

As Love Island USA approaches its finale, more than a dozen islanders have already been eliminated this season. In the latest episode on July 16, 2024, the show introduced new twists to increase the pressure on the remaining contestants. Following a fan vote on compatibility, three couples found themselves at the bottom and faced potential elimination.

Adding to the suspense, a new rule allowed the lone single islander to save one of the male contestants on the brink of elimination, leaving the female contestants without the same opportunity for rescue.

Harrison Hans Luna and Sierra Mills

In episode 32 of Love Island, Harrison and Sierra, one of the recent couples on the show, faced elimination based on America's vote regarding their compatibility. Despite a final chance to stay in the competition, the couple ultimately got eliminated.

Reflecting on her experience, Sierra shared on camera, “I came in with great intentions, met a lot of great people, and I have no regrets about my experience, honestly.”

Advertisement

Daniela Noelle Ortiz-Rivera and Rob Raucsh

In episode 32 of Love Island, among the couples vulnerable for elimination after the vote were Daniela and Rob. The safe couples, through their choice, decided to support Kaylor and Aaron to remain in the show. However, they could only offer a lifeline to one person among Harrison, Daniela, Rob, and Sierra. The sole single islander, Kassy, had the power to select one of the guys, resulting in Daniela and Sierra being eliminated. Ultimately, Kassy chose to save Rob Raucsh, making him the survivor, while Daniela, Harrison, and Sierra were the three islanders eliminated in this episode.

Love Island Season 6: Who has been eliminated so far?

Apart from Daniela, others, including Sierra, Harrison, Caine Bacon, Liv Walker, Daia McGhee, Catherine Marshall, Cassidy Laudano, Nigel Okafor, Connor Newsum, Hakeem White, Andrea Carmona, Hannah Smith, and Coye Simmons, have already left the show.

Well, what are your thoughts about Love Island USA Season 6? Have you been watching the show? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ariana Madix Opens Up On ‘Intense’ New Season Of Love Island USA; VRP Star Shares Her Experience As Host