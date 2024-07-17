Love Island's Emma Mitton Sets the Record Straight on Her History with Joey Essex

Social media influencer, Emma Mitton, made a recent appearance on Love Island: After Sun, where she discussed the rumors during an interview with Maya Jama.

Maya was keen to delve into the details after fans speculated whether Emma was one of Joey’s ex-girlfriends. The Towie star went along with the charade and feigned shock and astonishment when she entered the villa, leading viewers to speculate about a romantic history between them.

Ignoring the tension, Maya pressed on and asked why Joey seemed surprised by Emma’s arrival. Emma brushed it off with a laugh, remarking, “Oh, that’s just Joey being Joey. He always seeks some excitement.”

Emma Mitton defends decision to end relationship with Konnor on Love Island

Maya continued probing, prompting Emma to clarify that they had been friends for about eight years. They initially met through their work in the industry and had maintained a friendship over the years.

Emma entered Love Island after building chemistry with Konnor in Casa Amor, leading him to choose her to return to the main villa. However, their romance was short-lived, as Emma ended things a few days later, citing Konnor's habit of saying "yeah yeah" which she considered as disrespectful.

Some viewers criticized Emma's actions as hypocritical, questioning her decision to call out Konnor for behavior that might be seen as dismissive if the roles were reversed. Another commented on Emma’s assertiveness, saying that she was telling Konnor, "Stop saying, 'yeah, yeah.'" A third criticized Emma for her intentions to enter the villa only to turn on Konnor.

Emma Mitton opens up about love dynamics on the show

Last night on Love Island, Emma shared with Maya that she was surprised when Konnor brought up the terrace, and then the conversation shifted to nails and extensions. She found everything to be quite confusing and unbelievable.

Emma continued the statement by saying she has no complaints about Konnor at all; he is a good person, but simply not her type.

About the phrase “nice guys finish last,” Emma could not immediately respond but thought for a moment that maybe girls like the chase, which could make a genuinely nice person like herself seem less exciting. Despite this, she expressed her best wishes for Konnor and believes he deserves someone who is better suited to him.

