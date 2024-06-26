Love Island USA Season 6: All Contestants Eliminated So Far

In Love Island USA, hot singles are sent to the picturesque island of Fiji looking for love and long-lasting friendships. The sixth season of the show premiered on June 11 and will declare a couple as its winner who will take home $100,000 prize money.

So, other contestants of the show will eventually leave the villa over the tenure of the show. From getting dumped during the show’s popular segment of the coupling ceremony to being voted out by fellow islanders, the eliminations are getting more and more dramatic each time. Here’s a list of all the contestants eliminated so far from the reality show Love Island USA Season 6.

Coye Simmons (Day 4, Episode 3)

Coye Simmons, a 6'8 star athlete from North Carolina, was the first islander kicked out of the villa in the third episode. In particular, JaNa Craig, with whom he had been close in the villa since his arrival, ended up selecting Connor Newsum over him during the coupling ceremony.

Fans expressed their outrage on Reddit and were thrilled that he was removed from the group, even though it was an abrupt decision that created a commotion on television.

Later, Simmons appeared on Love Island: Aftersun after packing his things and leaving the resort where he told host Maura Higgins that he should have chosen Serena and acknowledged that their vibe matched more.

Hannah Smith (Day 10, Episode 10)

Although it appeared that she and Kendall Washington would choose to get back together, Hannah Smith was taken aback when Washington abruptly picked someone else during the recoupling ceremony in the 10th episode, which led to Smith abruptly leaving the villa.

In particular, he passed on getting to know Smith for well over a week in favor of pairing up with Nicole Jacky, who had only been at the villa for a few days. Her unexpected departure coincided with her being the target of a cast joke that has since become contentious. However, the villa was left in tears on her elimination. As she left the villa, Smith said she would not give up on finding love.

Andrea Paola Carmona (Day 11, Episode 12)

It was a crazy fan vote and double elimination, the first of the season. A few days before the election, Andrea Paola Carmona unexpectedly broke up one of the largest couples in the group by showing up at the villa.

While some supported her choice because bombshells are almost often placed in such circumstances, netizens attacked Carmona online. Not only did many disparaging remarks appear beneath her social media posts, but many also expressed their intention to vote her out as soon as possible.

The islanders, of course, grabbed the earliest opportunity to remove their least-liked couple from the competition at the dumping ceremony and managed to remove Carmona from the island.

Carmona’s island date Rob Rausch seemed shocked. The boys gathered around him and questioned the girls who cast their votes on why they had destroyed one of the strongest bonds. While Rausch appeared to self-evict, he finally decided to stay back at the villa.

Hakeem White (Day 11, Episode 12)

Hakeem White was another surprise who didn't seem to bother the other islanders or the viewers, but it appeared that Carmona's detractors were desperate to get rid of her, even if it meant discarding him in the process.

Regarding his elimination, Newsum said that the Islanders’ decision to vote him out was “based solely on the strength of connections that we perceive all three of them to have.”

The bright side to their elimination is that, since they are both from Miami, there's a strong likelihood that their romance will continue outside the island.

