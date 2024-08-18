Lucien Laviscount Reveals Marriage Has Never Been a 'Massive' Priority For Him; Reveals His Parents 'Got Married Last Year'

Lucien Laviscount is not setting a target to get married within the next 10 years. The 32-year-old actor told us in an interview with Page Six that his parents just got married after being together for 38 years, so he does not think about marriage a lot.

“My mom and dad got married last year,” he told Page Six in an exclusive interview. “They’ve been together for 38, 39 years. So marriage has never really been a massive kind of thing.”

Rather, Laviscount would like to wade into a realistic British cop show or be cast in one of the Marvel or DC series.

At the moment, Lucien Laviscount is charming audiences as Alfie in the Netflix series Emily in Paris. He has been surprised by how far the show has grown, saying that the international audience still surprises him.

He gave an example where he was called by fans from Chile and Argentina at the airport the other day. Laviscount, who was in Shakira’s Punteria video, says it is amazing how the show links him up with people all over the globe.

“It still baffles me, the reach of the show,” he marveled.

“It’s wild and it’s just been an amazing way to connect with different people from different countries. I was at the airport yesterday and someone from Chile came and said hello and then from Argentina.”

In an interview, Laviscount said of his role as Alfie in Emily in Paris, “It’s just wonderful. And it’s such a privilege to be able to wave the flag for this show because there’s so much work that goes into it before we even get to work.”

He has been surprised by the number of messages he has received in his direct messages section on Instagram, he said he was overwhelmed by it all. ‘It’s wild,’ he said, ‘and I’m so thankful to bring Alfie to life’. My feet haven’t touched the ground.

Even though the show is quite stylish, Laviscount’s wardrobe and what he likes to eat remains pretty much the same. He still likes Caribbean food, but he even has begun to like snails.

“I love Caribbean food,” he enthused. “I don’t think my taste buds have changed too much although I do love my snails now.”

Regarding the romantic arc of the show, Laviscount subtly leans on Emily supporting Alfie over Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), although the audience never really gets to know Emily’s ideal choice, the series leaves it for season four.

