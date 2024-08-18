Yvette Nicole Brown Confirms Her Return As Shirley Bennett In The Community Movie; Says 'It Will Happen!'

Yvette Nicole Brown has confirmed she will reprise her role as the religious Greendale student in the upcoming Community movie. Brown shared in an interview with Parade that the Peacock project "will happen!" Even though there have been delays, the long-awaited sequel to the popular sitcom will bring back most of the original cast for a big new adventure.

Although the delays have made some fans doubtful, each update brings more news of returning cast members, making the wait worthwhile. Yvette Nicole Brown, who played Shirley Bennett, a single mother attending Greendale Community College, has finally confirmed her return for the movie.

In a recent interview with Parade about her new podcast, Squeezed, Brown was asked if she would return for the Community movie. She excitedly confirmed that she is indeed returning as Shirley and assured fans that the movie "will happen" despite the delays in filming.

Brown told Parade, "It will happen! We don’t know when, but I'm on board. And that might be a scoop because, for the longest time, it wasn't confirmed. It was going to happen this June, but everything got pushed because of the [SAG-AFTRA] strike last year."

Though her return was never officially announced by Peacock, this isn’t the first hint at Brown’s involvement. Earlier this year, Ken Jeong hinted that she would be back. Fans also waited a long time to hear that Donald Glover would return, which was finally confirmed a year and a half after the initial announcement.

The Community movie, officially announced by Peacock in September 2022, will bring back the former co-stars Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Alison Brie (Annie), Donald Glover (Troy), Danny Pudi (Abed), and Jim Rash (Dean Pelton).

The plot is said to center around a college reunion at Greendale, with Abed returning as a successful movie director. Filming was scheduled to start in June 2023, but it was delayed due to last year's Hollywood strikes.

Brown starred as Shirley in all six seasons of Community, which first aired on NBC in 2009, with its final season on Yahoo! Screen. Shirley only appeared in the premiere and finale of Season 6. Brown’s other TV roles include The Odd Couple, Big Shot, Mom, and The Mayor.

Despite the delays, Brown’s positive outlook echoes the optimism of her co-stars. Joel McHale recently shared that the movie has the funding it needs and might begin production next year.

