Where Was Emily In Paris Season 4 Filmed? Shooting Locations Explored

Emily In Paris is undoubtedly one of Netflix’s most-liked and watched series of all time. Through the romance and drama of Emily Cooper, an American marketing executive who temporarily relocates to Paris and falls in love with the city, the show romanticizes life in the French capital.

After a shocking conclusion to Season 3, the latest season promises 10 episodes of more romance, drama, and fashion as Emily balances her personal and professional lives. The next five episodes of season 4 will be available on September 12 whereas the first five of the season 4 premiered on Netflix as part 1 on August 15. The show stars Lilly Collins as Emily Cooper, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, and Camille Razar as Camille, among several others.

Running through its fourth season now, it has received praise and critical acclaimation for almost everything– from its stylish Parisian attire and storyline to the talented and attractive cast and stunning sets. With season 4 now streaming, let’s uncover the magic of Paris with all the details about the show’s stunning filming locations.

Emily's travels this season go beyond the City of Love. Through Netflix's Tudum, the creator Darren Stars revealed that Emily will be viewed during a Roman vacation. The fourth season of Emily in Paris features several seen and unseen spots of France and Italy, with Rome and its several famous structures serving as the backdrop.

Palais Garnier Opera House

In one of the episodes, Emily was seen visiting the Palais Garnier Opera House. A masterpiece of Neo-Baroque architecture, this iconic landmark is a must-visit for any Paris enthusiast where one can enjoy world-class opera performances.

Le Musée des Arts Forains

A one-of-a-kind museum with an uncommon collection of artifacts from fairgrounds, Le Musée des Arts Forains is a place to travel back in time. This exclusive museum served as the backdrop for the Fourtier party scene in Emily in Paris.

Place de l’Estrapade

Visit Emily's Chambre de Bonne in Paris to discover the charming features of apartment life in the city at Place de l'Estrapade. The apartment building overlooks a fountain and is situated on a charming square in the 5th arrondissement featuring big windows and elaborate balconies that are typical of Parisian architecture.

Place de Valois

Enter the realm of Savoir, a French marketing firm where Emily collaborates with Julien, Luc, and Sylvie. Emily arrives "early" for work at the 6 Place de Valois building, where she waits for her coworkers to begin the day. This square, near the Louvre, Pont Neuf, and the Seine River, is situated in the first arrondissement.

Other locations include the magnificent Pont Alexandre III bridge where Relive Emily’s glamorous photoshoot for Antoine Lambert took place, Jardin du Palais Royal, Sacré-Cœur, Père Lachaise Cemetery, and Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, Claude Monet's House & Garden in Eure, The Roman Ghetto District and Trevi Fountain in Rome.

