Macaulay Culkin Aces THIS Iconic London Tipton Catchphrase From The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody: READ

It appears that the couple—Brenda Song and Macauley Culkin—are aptly familiar with the past roles their partners have portrayed—more specifically, the Home Alone star, who truly wowed everyone by sharing the catchphrase of Song’s iconic role from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody—London Tipton.

He said that catchphrase when the couple sat down with Cosmopolitan for a quiz-style couple interview. When Culkin was asked to name Tipton’s “go-to catchphrase” on the aforementioned Disney show, he made sure to get into the character while revealing his answer.

The performer imitated the character’s posture and smile before he repeatedly called his hands together and said, “Yay, me!” After that, he said about recalling that line, “That's easy! That's a layup." His partner reacted to this by smiling and saying, “Alright, alright.”

During the above-mentioned interview, the fan favorite couple also reflected on the roles they played in their respective bodies of work, may that be Home Alone or Wendy Wu: The Homecoming Warrior. But in the end, Song took home the title of the winner in this game.

The actress later quipped about both of them winning “at life,” but she claimed victory in those quizzes. To which her beau reacted by saying, “I don't know about that—but alright, fine.”

Both Song and Culkin also talked about not walking down the aisle. For the unversed, they began dating in 2017 and got engaged in the year 2022.

The actress reportedly shared that they have discussed “eloping.” She continued saying that a quick ceremony would do, adding, “I was like, 'If we eloped, my mom would have a heart attack that she wasn’t going to be there,’” To which her beau also responded by saying, “I wouldn’t even!”

