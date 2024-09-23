Sally Rooney Wants To ‘Let The Book Be Its Own Thing’ After Normal People & Conversations With Friends Adaptation; DEETS

Sally Rooney is known as a renowned writer who’s provided source material to some of the most hit shows like Hulu’s miniseries Normal People starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones and Prime Video’s Conversation With Friends. However, she has no intention to turn her future novels into adaptation and wants to let it be its own thing.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, the author opened up about her future plans and revealed her decision to not “accept any offers to option the rights” on her third book — Beautiful World, Where Are You? — which was released in 2021. When asked why not, she replied saying, “I felt like it was just time to take a break from that and let the book be its own thing for a while.”

Her novel Normal People was adapted into a miniseries which was released on Hulu in 2020. The author’s debut novel Conversations With Friends was later adapted by the same team but the reviews were not nearly as good as the previous adaptation. The reason being Rooney’s lack of involvement due to her commitment to other projects but she has no regrets.

“The experience of working on [‘Normal People’] had been, in so many ways, amazing — the team of people involved in it. But it did also feel like a really big job,” she told the outlet.

Advertisement

However, when the show was broadcasted it garnered a lot of media attention and discourse which made the author feel like the world didn’t belong to her. “I felt like, ‘OK, now I know that my books are where I belong, and that’s all that I want to be doing,'” she added.

Rooney’s forth and upcoming novel Intermezzo focuses on two brothers who are grieving the loss of their father while exploring two very different romantic relationships. This book marks the first ever novel by Rooney told from a male perspective. “I’m aware that people think that my work is heavily autobiographical, and in fact, it isn’t,” she clarified. For her exploring and writing the conscience of a man was the same as writing any other fictional character. “So the question of gender felt very secondary, but there were moments where I thought, Have I got any of this right?” she added.