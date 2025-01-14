Marie Osmond Mourns Late Brother Wayne Osmond With Heartfelt Tribute: 'He Was Always My Safe Place'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Marie Osmond is in mourning over the death of her brother Wayne Osmond who died on January 1 at the age of 73 from a massive stroke.

Marie, 65, in an emotional Instagram post, shared that the death of her elder sibling left a void in her life, which she has not been able to fill yet. She is grateful for the visit that was to be their last.

She wrote, "I’m so grateful that just a few weeks ago, I was able to take a long drive to spend time with my brother Wayne. I really felt the Spirit compel me to go see him, and I’m so thankful I listened to what I was feeling."

"I will cherish those hours I spent with him for the rest of my life. I didn’t know that just a few days after my visit, he would have a massive stroke," the singer added.

Marie said she had felt that she needed to go see Wayne during the last couple of weeks, enjoying their talk, laughter, and deep intellectual conversations. "He was always my safe place to go when I needed advice," she said.

Osmond noted that Wayne really loved his family, was really successful as a musician and performer, and, as a brother, always provided support. She added, "Wayne’s death has left another giant hole in my heart."

Wayne Osmond, the fourth of the nine Osmond siblings, and a founding member of The Osmond Brothers group, was instrumental in their success.

Marie's heartfelt tribute to her brother comes after her other brother Donny's emotional social media post as the Osmond family continues to celebrate the life of Wayne and the legacy he leaves behind.

