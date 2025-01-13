Aubrey Plaza Deletes Social Media Account Following Husband Jeff Baena’s Death
Aubrey Plaza has deactivated her social media account following the shocking death of her husband Jeff Baena. Read on to know the details.
Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.
Aubrey Plaza, just a week after her husband's death, Jeff Baena, has deleted her Instagram account. Baena was a filmmaker and writer known for Life After Beth (2014), Horse Girl (2020), and Spin Me Round (2022) among many others.
Previously active, Plaza's profile now shows the message, "Sorry, this page isn't available." This decision to delete her account follows news that broke out that Baena died at 47 years old.
According to Us Weekly, medical examiner records confirmed that suicide was the official cause of Baena's death. No other cause for his demise has been reported.
The couple tied the knot in 2020 after being together for 14 years. During the COVID-19 lockdown, they spontaneously decided to make their relationship legal. In a 2021 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Plaza shared details about their laid-back yet significant wedding.
During a December 2021 appearance on her show, Plaza recounted, "A lot of things happened during COVID for me. Yes, we got married. Big deal. We got a little bored one night. We got married and I’ll tell you how: onehourmarriage.com. That’s real, look it up.”
Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena were together for 14 years and tied the knot in 2020. Plaza's rep spoke to Page Six about this "unimaginable tragedy" requesting privacy a few days after Baena's suicide.
If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. There are several helplines available for the same.
ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2025: Brady Corbet Wins Best Director For The Brutalist; Send Condolences to Aubrey Plaza Amid Her Husband's Death