Marisa Tomei Reveals Her Favorite Thing About Filming MCU Spider-Man Movies And It Involves Tom Holland And Zendaya; READ

Internet’s favorite couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya, just added another fan to their ship, and it's none other than Aunt May, a.k.a. Marisa Tomei. During the panel at Fan Expo Canada 2024 in Toronto, the actress was asked about her favorite part of working on the Spiderman trilogy. She responded, “Some of my favorite things were watching Tom and Zendaya grow up and fall in love.”



Holland and Zendaya, who portray the roles of Peter Parker and Mary Jane respectively, sparked dating rumors while working together on the MCU film. The two later confirmed their romance in 2021.

Fans later gushed on social media about Tomei’s behind-the-scenes tales and appreciated her support towards her co-stars. Some even pointed out how special it must be to watch two actors fall in love on and off screen.



Adding to her BTS stories, the Academy Award-winning actress shared that the two carry enormous star power and still manage to be real people, making them multitalented. She added that Holland and Zendaya do everything together, "They sing, dance, act, perform stunts and even design fashion.”

Tomei was in awe of both the actors due to their “phenomenal talent,” and how the two stars “are meant for it.” Sadly, the actress’s character, Aunty May, died in Spider-Man: No Way Home, so her return to the highly-anticipated fourth film is unlikely.

Back in 2021, the actress showed interest in reprising her role as Aunt May during an interview with Jimmy Fallon. She said, “I would love to come back and be a part of it as there are more avenues to be explored.” However, there has been no official confirmation yet.



Holland and Zendaya were recently spotted enjoying a romantic getaway in Italy. On the work front, the actress was last seen in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers alongside Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. Before that, she reprised her role in the highly-anticipated Dune: Part Two alongside Timothée Chalamet. Meanwhile, Holland had been performing at the Duke of York theater for Jamie Lloyd’s production of Romeo and Juliet.

Tomei last appeared alongside Camila Mendes in Amazon’s latest rom-com, Upgraded, and Marco Calvin’s High Tide. Her future projects are yet to be revealed.

