Throwback: When Leonardo DiCaprio Shared His Thoughts On Oscars Nomination And Called It A 'Fantastic Feeling'

Leonardo DiCaprio though he has attended many Academy Awards ceremonies in his career, never quite got used to it, because it's exciting getting nominated each time. The 49-year-old actor has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor six times as of 2024.

On the red carpet before the 2020 Oscar ceremony where he was nominated for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood as a leading role, DiCaprio emphasized how important it was to be nominated because it brought honour. As per People, he said each nomination felt different to him.

The Titanic actor reflected on his multiple Oscar nominations, "It is that old cliché that its an honor to be nominated, but it really is." He told Tamron Hall of ABC more about Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, "When you work on these films for a long time you put everything you have into them to have other people recognize it like that, it’s a fantastic feeling."

DiCaprio won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2015 for his lead role as Hugh Glass in The Revenant, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

Speaking to Hall, he pointed out that it was Tarantino who managed to create an atmosphere which brought the best out of everybody when performing on set. Regarding his work with Pitt on Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, The Wolf of Wall Street actor expressed kinship towards Brad Pitt.

He even mentioned that they indeed shared this common understanding of how stuntman-actor dynamics should be portrayed. He stated, "Brad and I kind of came up in this industry around the same time, and we understood the dynamics of this relationship." He elaborated on the duo's ability to completely gel well with the stunt team. DiCaprio added, "We kind of fit into those shoes immediately which was fantastic and rare."

Leonardo DiCaprio commended Tarantino's genius in showing the transition from one decade's culture to another decade's culture in the buddy film genre, thus capturing an original relationship between him and Pitt. The Inception star said, "I just love that he brought these two sort of outsiders in the changing of this culture in 1969 and this sort of buddy film, two guys that are going through a transition." He called Tarantino "an absolute genius" for making that happen.

